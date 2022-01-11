Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Helena Bonham Carter wears hair clip from Perthshire boutique on Harry Potter reunion

By Katy Scott
January 11 2022, 2.41pm Updated: January 11 2022, 3.12pm
helena bonham carter harry potter perthshire
Helena Bonham Carter wore a star hair clip from Jade Robertson's boutique.

A Perthshire fashion shop owner was stunned to see a famous actress wearing a product she had bought from her boutique on the recent Harry Potter reunion.

Jade Robertson, who owns the Glencarse-based online store Little Lies, says she sold a quirky hair clip to actress Helena Bonham Carter in November.

The renowned English actress starred in the Harry Potter series, as well as drama The Crown and many gothic Tim Burton films.

Jade said: “We saw the order come in around early November.

‘We saw her name and thought, surely not’

“We spotted her name and thought ‘surely not’, but after a bit of digging we realised it was her.

“When the reunion came out, my brother was watching it and said it would be funny if she wore it on that.

“Then he said that she actually was wearing it and sent a picture of the TV.

“I couldn’t really believe it. The fact she just placed the order and wore it – she wasn’t being styled by anyone, she just wore it.”

Helena Bonham Carter wearing the star clip in her hair as she talks to Daniel Radcliffe on the Harry Potter reunion,
Helena Bonham Carter, wearing the hair clip, and Daniel Radcliffe at the Harry Potter reunion.

Jade was delighted to see the actress wearing a Little Lies product and says Helena’s style is very in line with the brand.

“She’s totally quirky and she has her own strong personal style,” said Jade.

“She’s always been such an icon.

“A lot of the girls in the office are major fans of her, so it was such an exciting thing for us all to see.

“I contacted the brand we bought it from, since we’re mostly a boutique at the moment.

Hair clip sells out after TV feature

“It’s an independent female-owner business called My Doris in Suffolk and they were totally over the moon to realise she was wearing it.

“We sold out of the final pieces we had just after we’d posted about Helena wearing it, but we’re expecting more stock at the end of the week.”

Jade launched Little Lies in July 2015 and used to be based on Union Street in Dundee, but moved to a Glencarse warehouse in September 2020 to focus more on online retail.

Little Lies boutique owner Jade Robertson stands in her boutique space.
Jade Robertson owns local business Little Lies.

Jade is hoping to design and produce her own styles, as she currently sources products from wholesalers.

She added: “It means we can get it just right for what our customer wants and expand our size range a lot more.

“We’re running our own brand with sizes 8-18 minimum, but it’s mostly 8-20.

“For a business of our scale, that’s quite a big thing. Even a lot of high street retailers don’t always stock larger sizes.

‘She’s just being herself’

“We want to make styles that you feel confident in and that fit well.

“It’s not about fast fashion, it’s more general style – which is why Helena Bonham Carter is in line with who we are as well.

“She’s always been her. She’s not following trends, she’s just being herself.”

The company’s products have been worn by numerous other celebrities, including Denise van Outen.

