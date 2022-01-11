Helena Bonham Carter wears hair clip from Perthshire boutique on Harry Potter reunion

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Perthshire fashion shop owner was stunned to see a famous actress wearing a product she had bought from her boutique on the recent Harry Potter reunion.

Jade Robertson, who owns the Glencarse-based online store Little Lies, says she sold a quirky hair clip to actress Helena Bonham Carter in November.

The renowned English actress starred in the Harry Potter series, as well as drama The Crown and many gothic Tim Burton films.

Jade said: “We saw the order come in around early November.

‘We saw her name and thought, surely not’

“We spotted her name and thought ‘surely not’, but after a bit of digging we realised it was her.

“When the reunion came out, my brother was watching it and said it would be funny if she wore it on that.

“Then he said that she actually was wearing it and sent a picture of the TV.

“I couldn’t really believe it. The fact she just placed the order and wore it – she wasn’t being styled by anyone, she just wore it.”

Jade was delighted to see the actress wearing a Little Lies product and says Helena’s style is very in line with the brand.

“She’s totally quirky and she has her own strong personal style,” said Jade.

“She’s always been such an icon.

“A lot of the girls in the office are major fans of her, so it was such an exciting thing for us all to see.

“I contacted the brand we bought it from, since we’re mostly a boutique at the moment.

Hair clip sells out after TV feature

“It’s an independent female-owner business called My Doris in Suffolk and they were totally over the moon to realise she was wearing it.

“We sold out of the final pieces we had just after we’d posted about Helena wearing it, but we’re expecting more stock at the end of the week.”

Jade launched Little Lies in July 2015 and used to be based on Union Street in Dundee, but moved to a Glencarse warehouse in September 2020 to focus more on online retail.

Jade is hoping to design and produce her own styles, as she currently sources products from wholesalers.

She added: “It means we can get it just right for what our customer wants and expand our size range a lot more.

“We’re running our own brand with sizes 8-18 minimum, but it’s mostly 8-20.

“For a business of our scale, that’s quite a big thing. Even a lot of high street retailers don’t always stock larger sizes.

‘She’s just being herself’

“We want to make styles that you feel confident in and that fit well.

“It’s not about fast fashion, it’s more general style – which is why Helena Bonham Carter is in line with who we are as well.

“She’s always been her. She’s not following trends, she’s just being herself.”

The company’s products have been worn by numerous other celebrities, including Denise van Outen.