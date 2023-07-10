Raith Rovers’ Scottish Championship title odds shorten as Dunfermline drift

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers’ Scottish Championship title odds shorten as Dunfermline drift

The Kirkcaldy club were initially priced at 12/1 when the bookie's list was first announced.

By Craig Cairns
Ian Murray's Raith Rovers will play their first Viaplay Cup fixture this weekend.
Ian Murray's Raith Rovers will play their first Viaplay Cup fixture this weekend.

Raith Rovers’ chances of winning the Scottish Championship are more likely than this time last week, according to a Scottish bookmaker.

McBookie initially released their title odds list with Rovers priced at 12/1.

Dunfermline were initially priced at 8/1, behind only Partick Thistle, Queens Park and favourites Dundee United.

Arbroath are considered the Championship’s outsiders, set at 33/1.

Since then, Raith have been the “most popular” selection so far, according to McBookie and are now listed as 8/1 to win the division, with the Pars drifting slightly to 10/1.

Scottish Championship title odds as of Monday afternoon. Image: McBookie.

Ian Murray has made a number signings as Rovers prepare for the new season and new ownership is overseeing an upgrade across many areas of the club.

Before the league gets under way, they face Dunfermline this weekend in the first round of Viaplay Cup group-stage matches.

