Raith Rovers’ Scottish Championship title odds shorten as Dunfermline drift

Raith Rovers’ chances of winning the Scottish Championship are more likely than this time last week, according to a Scottish bookmaker.

McBookie initially released their title odds list with Rovers priced at 12/1.

Lots of squads still to be finalised but we make Dundee Utd 6/4 favs to win the Championship https://t.co/K1UAsJxe0d pic.twitter.com/vClJIBZWSq — McBookie (@McBookie) July 3, 2023

Dunfermline were initially priced at 8/1, behind only Partick Thistle, Queens Park and favourites Dundee United.

Arbroath are considered the Championship’s outsiders, set at 33/1.

Since then, Raith have been the “most popular” selection so far, according to McBookie and are now listed as 8/1 to win the division, with the Pars drifting slightly to 10/1.

Ian Murray has made a number signings as Rovers prepare for the new season and new ownership is overseeing an upgrade across many areas of the club.

Before the league gets under way, they face Dunfermline this weekend in the first round of Viaplay Cup group-stage matches.