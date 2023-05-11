New Raith Rovers board sets out ‘community spirited’ vision for club that is ‘absolutely not Kelty Hearts 2.0’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Change can bring with it a healthy dose of trepidation. Especially at a club like Raith Rovers, with the Claude Anelka era still relatively fresh in the memory.

Sensibly, the group behind the recent takeover of the Kirkcaldy club has moved in recent days to allay any fears among the fan base.

An interview with club media was broadcast ahead of last week’s final game of the season versus Partick Thistle – and the consortium also met with supporters.

On Thursday morning at Starks’ Park, Raith’s new CEO Andrew Barrowman led a press call to set out their plans for the club.

There is plenty of excitement amongst fans given some of the new proposals already detailed, including plans for the stadium, growing fan engagement and digital branding, and maximising other sources of revenue, such as hospitality.

Raith Rovers 2.0

The new ownership consortium is fronted by former Kelty Hearts chief Dean McKenzie, who successfully transformed the fortunes of the New Central Park club.

But asked if his plans for Rovers amount to ‘Kelty 2.0’, McKenzie left nobody in any doubt: “It’s absolutely not Kelty 2.0, it’s Raith Rovers 2.0.

“I’ve learnt a lot over the last 10 years – we were always looking for a new challenge down the line.

“When this popped up we’ve been fully in ever since.”

Work on main stand under way

McKenzie and Barrowman have had ambitions of taking on another project for years, without taking their eye off their responsibilities at Kelty.

Work has already started to refurbish the near-100-year-old L-shaped main stand at Stark’s and they want to build a team that can compete in the Scottish Championship.

There are plans to improve hospitality facilities and, in response to the high volume of schoolchildren that passes the stadium on a near-daily basis, the potential for selling takeaway food is being explored.

Barrowman and McKenzie were joined on Thursday by fellow consortium members Colin Smart and Ruaridh Kilgour, who are both Rovers supporters.

Smart, who became a board member at Stark’s Park last year, said the main stand is “stuck together with duct tape” and called the current facilities for players “embarrassing”.

Kilgour meanwhile revealed that he was sceptical at first of being involved, but was swayed by a meeting with McKenzie and Barrowman.

‘A vehicle for community spirit

“We want this place to be a vehicle for community spirit,” said Barrowman, who had spells as a player with Dunfermline, Ross County and Livingston, among many others.

“Commercially as well, business – if we can attract more people to come here then that benefits the local businesses.

“We want a club the local community can be proud of.

“That includes winning on a Saturday but it also includes what we do all the other days of the year. That’s really important to us.

“It would be foolish to say we’re going to do this and we’re going to do that, there’s a lot of work to be done.

“So let’s enjoy it, let’s get on with that work – stop the talking and let’s see where that takes us.”