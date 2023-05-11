New Raith Rovers board sets out ‘community spirited’ vision for club that is ‘absolutely not Kelty Hearts 2.0’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

New Raith Rovers board sets out ‘community spirited’ vision for club that is ‘absolutely not Kelty Hearts 2.0’

Work is under way at Stark's Park as the new board aims to build "a club the local community can be proud of".

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers board members (from left) Dean McKenzie, Andrew Barrowman, Ruaridh Kilgour and Colin Smart. Image: Ross Parker/SNS.
Raith Rovers board members (from left) Dean McKenzie, Andrew Barrowman, Ruaridh Kilgour and Colin Smart. Image: Ross Parker/SNS.

Change can bring with it a healthy dose of trepidation. Especially at a club like Raith Rovers, with the Claude Anelka era still relatively fresh in the memory.

Sensibly, the group behind the recent takeover of the Kirkcaldy club has moved in recent days to allay any fears among the fan base.

An interview with club media was broadcast ahead of last week’s final game of the season versus Partick Thistle – and the consortium also met with supporters.

On Thursday morning at Starks’ Park, Raith’s new CEO Andrew Barrowman led a press call to set out their plans for the club.

New Raith Rovers CEO Andrew Barrowman. Image: Ross Parker/SNS.

There is plenty of excitement amongst fans given some of the new proposals already detailed, including plans for the stadium, growing fan engagement and digital branding, and maximising other sources of revenue, such as hospitality.

Raith Rovers 2.0

The new ownership consortium is fronted by former Kelty Hearts chief Dean McKenzie, who successfully transformed the fortunes of the New Central Park club.

But asked if his plans for Rovers amount to ‘Kelty 2.0’, McKenzie left nobody in any doubt: “It’s absolutely not Kelty 2.0, it’s Raith Rovers 2.0.

New Raith Rovers general manager Dean McKenzie. Image: Ross Parker/SNS.

“I’ve learnt a lot over the last 10 years – we were always looking for a new challenge down the line.

“When this popped up we’ve been fully in ever since.”

Work on main stand under way

McKenzie and Barrowman have had ambitions of taking on another project for years, without taking their eye off their responsibilities at Kelty.

Work has already started to refurbish the near-100-year-old L-shaped main stand at Stark’s and they want to build a team that can compete in the Scottish Championship.

Work has started to upgrade the main stand. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

There are plans to improve hospitality facilities and, in response to the high volume of schoolchildren that passes the stadium on a near-daily basis, the potential for selling takeaway food is being explored.

Barrowman and McKenzie were joined on Thursday by fellow consortium members Colin Smart and Ruaridh Kilgour, who are both Rovers supporters.

Raith Rovers board members Ruaridh Kilgour (left) and Colin Smart. Images: Ross Parker/SNS.

Smart, who became a board member at Stark’s Park last year, said the main stand is “stuck together with duct tape” and called the current facilities for players “embarrassing”.

Kilgour meanwhile revealed that he was sceptical at first of being involved, but was swayed by a meeting with McKenzie and Barrowman.

‘A vehicle for community spirit

“We want this place to be a vehicle for community spirit,” said Barrowman, who had spells as a player with Dunfermline, Ross County and Livingston, among many others.

“Commercially as well, business – if we can attract more people to come here then that benefits the local businesses.

Andrew Barrowman wants to tap into the local community. Image: Ross Parker/SNS.

“We want a club the local community can be proud of.

“That includes winning on a Saturday but it also includes what we do all the other days of the year. That’s really important to us.

“It would be foolish to say we’re going to do this and we’re going to do that, there’s a lot of work to be done.

“So let’s enjoy it, let’s get on with that work – stop the talking and let’s see where that takes us.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

