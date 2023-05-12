Auchterarder residents confident in their plan to stop 185-home scheme

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Auchterarder residents are confident they have come up with a plan to stop the development of 185 homes in the town.

In May 2022, Perth and Kinross Council began a consultation on its Auchterarder Lifetime Neighbourhood Masterplan.

It included the proposal for 185 homes on land off Kincardine Road, which is currently home to a park and is a popular area for dog-walkers.

The idea flies in the face of feedback in the Auchterarder and Aberuthven Community Action Plan that called for the area to remain a park.

Now residents believe they may be able to protect the land by applying for a community asset transfer (CAT).

Removing the shadow of development

Although no planning application has been lodged, locals want to remove the shadow of proposed development from hanging over the land.

Instead of new housing, they want to create a garden and orchard space there.

Angela Laurie, community connector for Auchterarder and Aberuthven Community Action Plan, said: “On the land is a kid’s play park; behind that is an open field that people walk dogs in.

“It is a really nice wild area with views of the hills behind that. People really value having that open space.

“We are surrounded by such a lot of nice open beautiful environments but people want those pockets of green space within town.”

Affordable housing but in different location

The community action plan for Auchterarder and Aberuthven was launched last year.

Following surveys with local people it set out residents’ vision of the area for the next five years.

One of its six priorities was to enhance and protect green spaces such as Kincardine Park.

“We are not against more housing,” Angela emphasised.

“Auchterarder has had 25% growth in the past 10 years.

“This helps give a vibrancy to the town and it is nice to see fresh ideas.

“The council’s plan for Kincardine Park had a lot merits – it was for affordable eco homes.

“But it wasn’t the right place in Auchterarder to have this proposal.

“We would like to see more affordable housing but we would like to work with the council and come up with some different locations.

“Or make affordable housing prevalent on land already earmarked for housing in the area.”

Lease wanted but it takes time

A CAT was suggested by local Councillor Keith Allan, who supports the residents.

It allows community groups to request ownership, leasing or access rights for council-owned property as well property owned by other public bodies.

An application needs to be made by an instituted organisation.

So the community action plan management group is setting up as a charity in partnership with Auchterarder Community Sports and Recreation.

It is now working on a business plan and using the action plan itself to evidence social and community benefits.

The group are confident they can raise the funds to lease the land from PKC but would have to show evidence in a business plan.

It may take a year to 18 months for the CAT to be completed.

Support from local councillor

Cllr Allan said the council’s 185-home proposal “included lots of good things”.

But he added: “It was about social housing, green space and they wanted people to walk and not use cars.

“The ideas were fine but they chose the most inappropriate part of Auchterarder for the development.

“There is no access to take trucks that would bring the housing equipment, and people are against it.”

A site visit involving PKC and the community action plan management group has been arranged.

This is a positive sign for residents, he believes.

“My judgment is that if that the council still had plans for this land then they wouldn’t have arranged a site visit.”

A PKC spokesperson said: “We undertook initial consultation in 2022 with local people regarding how the land on Kincardine Road could be used in the future.

“We continue to seek ways to meet the housing needs of our communities.

“Community groups have a right to request a community asset transfer of any council-owned asset and any request that is submitted will be considered in line with national legislation and guidance.”