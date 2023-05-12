Auchterarder residents confident in their plan to stop 185-home scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Auchterarder residents confident in their plan to stop 185-home scheme

Residents believe they may be able to protect land at Kincardine Park by taking over its lease.

By Stephen Eighteen
Kincardine park
Kincardine Park is a popular green space in the area. Image: Carol McKee.

Auchterarder residents are confident they have come up with a plan to stop the development of 185 homes in the town.

In May 2022, Perth and Kinross Council began a consultation on its Auchterarder Lifetime Neighbourhood Masterplan.

It included the proposal for 185 homes on land off Kincardine Road, which is currently home to a park and is a popular area for dog-walkers.

The idea flies in the face of feedback in the Auchterarder and Aberuthven Community Action Plan that called for the area to remain a park.

Now residents believe they may be able to protect the land by applying for a community asset transfer (CAT).

Removing the shadow of development

Although no planning application has been lodged, locals want to remove the shadow of proposed development from hanging over the land.

Instead of new housing, they want to create a garden and orchard space there.

Community action plan
Community Action Plan members Andrew Warrington and Angela Laurie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Angela Laurie, community connector for Auchterarder and Aberuthven Community Action Plan, said: “On the land is a kid’s play park; behind that is an open field that people walk dogs in.

“It is a really nice wild area with views of the hills behind that. People really value having that open space.

“We are surrounded by such a lot of nice open beautiful environments but people want those pockets of green space within town.”

Affordable housing but in different location

The community action plan for Auchterarder and Aberuthven was launched last year.

Following surveys with local people it set out residents’ vision of the area for the next five years.

One of its six priorities was to enhance and protect green spaces such as Kincardine Park.

“We are not against more housing,” Angela emphasised.

“Auchterarder has had 25% growth in the past 10 years.

“This helps give a vibrancy to the town and it is nice to see fresh ideas.

“The council’s plan for Kincardine Park had a lot merits – it was for affordable eco homes.

“But it wasn’t the right place in Auchterarder to have this proposal.

“We would like to see more affordable housing but we would like to work with the council and come up with some different locations.

“Or make affordable housing prevalent on land already earmarked for housing in the area.”

Lease wanted but it takes time

A CAT was suggested by local Councillor Keith Allan, who supports the residents.

It allows community groups to request ownership, leasing or access rights for council-owned property as well property owned by other public bodies.

An application needs to be made by an instituted organisation.

So the community action plan management group is setting up as a charity in partnership with Auchterarder Community Sports and Recreation.

Kincardine Park
Residents want to protect the Kincardine Park area. Image: Carol McKee.

It is now working on a business plan and using the action plan itself to evidence social and community benefits.

The group are confident they can raise the funds to lease the land from PKC but would have to show evidence in a business plan.

It may take a year to 18 months for the CAT to be completed.

Support from local councillor

Cllr Allan said the council’s 185-home proposal “included lots of good things”.

But he added: “It was about social housing, green space and they wanted people to walk and not use cars.

“The ideas were fine but they chose the most inappropriate part of Auchterarder for the development.

“There is no access to take trucks that would bring the housing equipment, and people are against it.”

Keith Allan, Strathallan Conservative councillor. Image: Keith Allan.

A site visit involving PKC and the community action plan management group has been arranged.

This is a positive sign for residents, he believes.

“My judgment is that if that the council still had plans for this land then they wouldn’t have arranged a site visit.”

A PKC spokesperson said: “We undertook initial consultation in 2022 with local people regarding how the land on Kincardine Road could be used in the future.

“We continue to seek ways to meet the housing needs of our communities.

“Community groups have a right to request a community asset transfer of any council-owned asset and any request that is submitted will be considered in line with national legislation and guidance.”

