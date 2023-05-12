Perthshire couple’s six-year labour of love creating luxury country house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Perthshire couple’s six-year labour of love creating luxury country house

The stunning 18th century property is available to book out for £4,600 for a weekend.

By Gavin Harper
McArthur Manor manager Nicholas Lungley outside the 18th century property. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
McArthur Manor manager Nicholas Lungley outside the 18th century property. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The owners of a former Perthshire hotel have invested more than £800,000 to transform the building into a luxury country manor.

The 18th century McArthur Manor was previously known as Altamount Manor before Nicholas Lungley and wife Cynthia took over the business in 2017.

They have spent the past six years renovating the property.

It has been transformed into an exclusive use property that can cater for up to 35 guests.

As well as welcoming tourists, the Blairgowrie venue also hosts weddings and corporate groups.

Mr Lungley said: “We gutted the place and turned it into a luxury exclusive use house.

“You can come with family, friends or your business and have the whole place to yourself.

“It has all the amenities of a hotel – all the rooms are ensuite, we’ve got a big function space and a commercial size kitchen.”

Turning Perthshire property into luxury McArthur Manor

He explained the operation when the hotel was run as a hotel was “a bit of a mess”.

“A hotel is very challenging with having a full bank of staff at all times,” Mr Lungley added.

“We closed the hotel and we had the idea of making it an exclusive place to go with your favourite people.

McArthur Manor in Blairgowrie has 15 bedrooms. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
McArthur Manor in Blairgowrie has 15 bedrooms. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“Bit by bit as we got money in, we put it back into renovations. We were very hand to mouth and six years later, we’re just about there with the refurbishments.

“As we got guests in, we learned what people wanted and renovated with them in mind.”

McArthur Manor: What’s inside?

Inside McArthur Manor, there are 15 en suite bedrooms across three floors, a breakfast and dining space split into two adjoining rooms and two kitchens.

It also includes its own bar, from which guests can pull their own pints if they buy a barrel on arrival.

The Blairgowrie property also includes a function space for up to 100 guests.

An empty function hall at McArthur Manor, which can be transformed into a wedding venue. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
The function hall can be transformed into a wedding venue. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Its courtyard features a walled garden and BBQ area.

At the front of the property is half an acre of lawn, a patio with seating for 32 and a bandstand.

Price ‘comparable with a hotel’

All that comes at a price, though. The property costs around £4,600 to book out for a weekend.

However, Mr Lungley insists that is not a “top-level” price.

He said: “That sounds like a lot but when you split it between 35 people it’s really not that much per head.

“It’s comparable to a hotel but you have your own country manor house.”

The courtyard at McArthur Manor. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
The courtyard at McArthur Manor. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Since taking over the property, Mr Lungley has had to deal with a number of challenges – including the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Lungley said a lack of funding forced the business to close during the pandemic.

He said: “We had a few micro weddings, but we were pretty much shut down.

“It was difficult for us. We were in a bit of a pickle because we weren’t eligible of funding.

“It was a challenge, but we’ve come out the other side.”

Future plans for Perthshire business

But with those challenges now in the past and refurbishments completed for now, Mr Lungley wants to invest in marketing the Perthshire property.

He also hopes to see a surge in business.

“Previously we’ve needed gaps in the diary so we could do some renovation work. We don’t need those gaps now.

The dining room at McArthur Manor in Blairgowrie, Perthshire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
The dining room at McArthur Manor in Blairgowrie, Perthshire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“We’re ready to put more into marketing what we offer because there’s not many places that do what we do.

“You can have a luxury country manor with all the amenities of a hotel, but with a bespoke package tailored to you.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Kyle Falconer of The View swings a punch and aims kick. Image: The Window Co/Twitter.
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
2
2
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Family pay tribute to Jack Stewart Picture shows; Jack Stewart . N/A. Supplied by Stewart family. Date; Unknown
Family of Dundee schoolboy Jack Stewart pay tribute to ‘light of their lives’
3
Monifieth High School, which is among the top 10% of the Times Scotland School League
Tributes paid after death of Monifieth High chemistry teacher
4
Lauren Pratt, Kilmac HR and marketing officer. Images: Kilmac
Fife woman aiming to break down barriers in construction industry
5
Farmer Iain Gall with the jet set to become a luxury getaway pod. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Sky’s the limit for Angus farmer’s ‘Air’ BnB in converted private jet
6
Dr Babar Akbar, lost half ownership of his house in Dunfermline. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife doctor lost £100k in house sale swindle after fraudster forged ex-wife’s signature
7
The funeral of Marelle Sturrock will take place on May 26. Image: Police Scotland/DC Thomson.
Funeral for murdered Marelle Sturrock to be held in Dundee
8
CR0042729, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the V&A in Dundee promoting the exhibition. Picture Shows: Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the Tartan Exhibition in the V&A in Dundee. Thursday 11th May 2023. Image:Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Cumming sports ‘Yes’ campaign kilt and weighs in on Joanna Cherry stooshie…
2
9
Dundee's search for a new manager continues. Who will it be?
FAN VIEW: The vacant Dundee manager hotseat – who do supporters want to replace…
4
10
Christopher Sinclair admitted the raid on The Selkie. Image: DC Thomson.
The Selkie break-in: Crack cocaine addict admits raid on popular Dundee restaurant

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]