John Clark Motor Group: Record profits after multi-million-pound Dundee investments

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

John Clark Motor Group record its best ever set of financial results after making significant investments in Dundee.

The family firm made a £2 million investment in its Volvo showroom at Dryburgh Industrial Estate.

Other city investments were made in an all-new BMW and BMW Motorrad facility at King’s Cross Road, and a refurbishment of its Mini site.

Newly filed company accounts show the investments paid dividends with new vehicle sales up 7% and used vehicles sales up 33% last year.

Chris Clark, group managing director, said: “I am immensely proud of what our teams have achieved in 2021.

“They have rebounded from the 2020 challenges and delivered our most successful results in our long 43-year history.

“Whilst aspects of the market dynamics were very much on our side, I know that our teams worked tirelessly.

“They harnessed their collective experience and channelled their abilities to make the very most of every opportunity.”

John Clark Motor Group investments

The company has Audi, BMW, Cupra, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mini, Seat, Skoda, Volkswagen and Volvo franchises in Dundee.

It also operates Land Rover and Skoda in Perth and Volkswagen in Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline. It has dealerships in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Stirling and Elgin.

Group turnover was £901.3 million for the year ending December 31 2021, a significant jump on Covid-impacted 2020 which recorded sales of £721.8m, but also ahead of 2019’s revenue of £820.8m.

Pre-tax profit was £24.1m, up from £6.3m in 2020. Strong trading has continued this year.

The firm said: “Our performance in 2022 has seen continued momentum in all areas of the business with turnover growth, accompanied by healthy profits.

“Used cars are performing well, whilst new vehicle volume is suffering from shortage of supply due to the global semi-conductor issue.”

John Clark, which has a workforce of 1,270 staff, is also planning to make further investments in its estate and e-commerce offering.

It said that further acquisition opportunities are “currently under consideration”.