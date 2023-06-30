Steven MacLean eyes ‘4 or 5’ St Johnstone signings but sounds ‘silly money’ warning

Steven MacLean wants “four or five” summer signings at St Johnstone.

But the Perth club won’t shell out “silly money” in a market where rivals are spending liberally.

MacLean is happy with all the players he has at his disposal as pre-season training heats up.

But he also knows he lacks bodies.

It’s a situation he is working to rectify.

However, with Premiership wages on the rise and other clubs’ offers increasing, MacLean says the Saints won’t be joining the spending spree.

He explained: “I’m happy with what we’ve got but I’m obviously looking to add a few.

“In an ideal situation we would like four or five. We need a goalkeeper to challenge Ross (Sinclair), a centre-back, midfielder and wide player.

“There is no point in just jumping at the first chance and taking squad players. That is not what we need. We need players ready to play.

“I’ll not lie, we’ve had contracts for players knocked back because teams have offered more money. That is just the way it is. We’ve hit the post and the bar a few times.

We are all mucking in together to use our contacts. We are looking everywhere. Steven MacLean

“But if teams are going to pay way more money than us, that is just football and there is nothing I can do about that. We’re not going to put the club into jeopardy by paying silly money. I’m comfortable with that.

“We need to try and be creative at times and get a few in who can hit the ground running.“

Thinking “outside” the box

Part of MacLean’s creative approach means casting his net wide.

“We get sent players regularly,” continued MacLean. “We are all mucking in together to use our contacts. We are looking everywhere.

“It is less of a gamble when you sign players who have played in Scotland but sometimes you need to think outside the box.”

Meanwhile, MacLean reacted to the release of the coming season’s fixtures, which see Saints hosting Hearts – managed by pal Steven Naismith – on opening day.

He said: “I remember playing Hearts on the first day previously when Stevie May scored. Hopefully we can get a similar result this time around.

“It is always great for the fans to get a home game to start; and even for us as staff

“Hearts will bring a big crowd through. I know Naisy well and have a good relationship with him. I had a text from him in the off-season and it will be nice to see him again. I’m sure we’ll be going at it hammer and tongs for 90 minutes and then speak after.”