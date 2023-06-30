Steven MacLean eyes ‘4 or 5’ St Johnstone signings but sounds ‘silly money’ warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Steven MacLean eyes ‘4 or 5’ St Johnstone signings but sounds ‘silly money’ warning

MacLean is conscious of other clubs being able to offer more lucrative packages

By Sean Hamilton
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.

Steven MacLean wants “four or five” summer signings at St Johnstone.

But the Perth club won’t shell out “silly money” in a market where rivals are spending liberally.

MacLean is happy with all the players he has at his disposal as pre-season training heats up.

But he also knows he lacks bodies.

It’s a situation he is working to rectify.

However, with Premiership wages on the rise and other clubs’ offers increasing, MacLean says the Saints won’t be joining the spending spree.

Steven MacLean, Liam Craig and Alec Cleland of St Johnstone pictured
MacLean, right, has plenty of targets. Image: SNS

He explained: “I’m happy with what we’ve got but I’m obviously looking to add a few.

“In an ideal situation we would like four or five. We need a goalkeeper to challenge Ross (Sinclair), a centre-back, midfielder and wide player.

“There is no point in just jumping at the first chance and taking squad players. That is not what we need. We need players ready to play.

“I’ll not lie, we’ve had contracts for players knocked back because teams have offered more money. That is just the way it is. We’ve hit the post and the bar a few times.

We are all mucking in together to use our contacts. We are looking everywhere.

Steven MacLean

“But if teams are going to pay way more money than us, that is just football and there is nothing I can do about that. We’re not going to put the club into jeopardy by paying silly money. I’m comfortable with that.

We need to try and be creative at times and get a few in who can hit the ground running.“

Thinking “outside” the box

Part of MacLean’s creative approach means casting his net wide.

“We get sent players regularly,” continued MacLean. “We are all mucking in together to use our contacts. We are looking everywhere.

“It is less of a gamble when you sign players who have played in Scotland but sometimes you need to think outside the box.”

Steven MacLean and Steven Naismith at Hearts
Steven MacLean and Hearts boss Steven Naismith were team-mates. Image: SNS.

Meanwhile, MacLean reacted to the release of the coming season’s fixtures, which see Saints hosting Hearts – managed by pal Steven Naismith – on opening day.

He said: “I remember playing Hearts on the first day previously when Stevie May scored. Hopefully we can get a similar result this time around.

“It is always great for the fans to get a home game to start; and even for us as staff

“Hearts will bring a big crowd through. I know Naisy well and have a good relationship with him. I had a text from him in the off-season and it will be nice to see him again. I’m sure we’ll be going at it hammer and tongs for 90 minutes and then speak after.”

More from The Courier

Zach Robinson
Dundee fought off interest from 2 Premiership rivals for Zach Robinson return says boss…
Montrose hosted Forfar at Links Park. Image: SNS
3 Montrose v Forfar talking points as Ray McKinnon misses Loons win
Youngster gives friendly hound a big hug. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Scottish Game Fair gets under way at Scone Palace
Peter Vardy's CARZ dealership in Dundee
Disgruntled Dundee drivers hold protest outside Peter Vardy CARZ
Mortisha the Bengal cat who was hit. Image: Philip Russell
Anger after valuable Bengal cat hit in the face with air rifle pellet in…
Arbroath FC stars Aaron Steele and Leighton McIntosh wear Arbroath's new Guide Dogs-inspired kit along with club ambassador and Guide Dogs fosterer Alan Soutar.
Arbroath launch new Guide Dogs Scotland-inspired charity kit as Angus club's ambassador Alan Soutar…
Home Choice owner Hussain Ahmed
Dundonians divided by new city centre shop's free vape promotion
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Banned again and airsoft danger
Tiger Woods playing in front of the Carnoustie Golf Links clubhouse at The open Championship in 2018.
COURIER OPINION: Carnoustie Golf Links masterplan can win back The Open - if Angus…
The Hauntings, a scrap metal sculpture of a war-weary soldier at the Black Watch Castle and Museum in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
6m-tall First World War sculpture unveiled at Perth's Black Watch Castle and Museum