Steven MacLean ‘tailor made’ for St Johnstone dugout, says 2014 cup winning hero

Brian Easton can't think of anybody better suited to take charge at McDiarmid Park.

By Sean Hamilton
Steven MacLean is confident.
Steven MacLean: St Johnstone manager is perfect fit for club, says Brian Easton. Image: SNS

St Johnstone have found their perfect fit as manager in Steven MacLean, according to Scottish Cup winning hero Brian Easton.

Easton and MacLean were teammates at a time when there was absolutely no mistaking who was boss at McDiarmid Park.

Tommy Wright’s word was first and last on every subject.

But when the Perth side needed extra words of encouragement – as they did in the 2014 Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen – there was only one player who commanded enough respect to stand up.

With Saints 1-0 down at half-time, a fired-up MacLean delivered a pep talk to his team-mates that has gone down in club history.

It helped drive them to a historic victory and ultimately paved the way to silverware.

For Easton, it stands as early proof that MacLean was destined for the dugout.

“Someone could’ve stood up and said the exact same words as Macca,” said the former Saints full back..

“But because it was coming from him, I think it had a lot more of an impact on the boys.

“You trusted what he was saying and he commanded respect from his team-mates. Now he will command respect from his players.

“Every manager has a style and it can change.

“The fans will remember what Macca was like as a player. He is a legend up there.

“I’ve no doubt they will love seeing him in the dugout.”

Steven MacLean celebrates his Scottish Cup-clinching goal in the 2014 final against Dundee United, watched by James Dunne. Image: SNS

He continued: “Macca was such an intelligent player on the pitch, but also off it.

“He would offer advice, not just to younger players, but anyone because of his knowledge of the game and how he analysed it.

“He was tailor made for being a really good coach and, as a manager, he has that personality where he commands respect.

“We would be in the changing room speaking about games played or coming up. He would speak about the best ways to win and what we could’ve done better.

“That sets him apart and above other players who maybe think about going into coaching.”

This summer has seen another two 2014 heroes pack up their belongings and ship out of McDiarmid Park.

Murray Davidson called a halt to his career, while David Wotherspoon was freed at the end of his contract.

Easton, who left Hamilton Accies this summer, had words of praise for both of his fellow cup winners.

Steven MacLean, left, is congratulated by Brian Easton and Lee Croft. Image: SNS

“That is football for you,” he sighed.

“They were brilliant team-mates, friends too and such good servants to the club. They will be remembered as legends forever there.

“I’ve no doubt David will find something good because he is a top professional and a really good player. Some of my best memories in football are from playing alongside David.

“And I couldn’t see Murray retiring.

“He probably just got to the point where he thought it was the best option for him.

“If I’d seen in 10 years’ time that Murray was still playing, I wouldn’t have been surprised.

“He was a warrior on the pitch and just loved his football.

“I think he will move on to do well for himself. He is a great guy, is daft but intelligent as well.”

