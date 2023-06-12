Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean heads to Bucharest at end of month as part of Uefa Pro Licence course

The McDiarmid Park manager is part of a group of 20 students seeking to gain their final coaching qualification.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean who has started out on his two-year Uefa Pro Licence course.
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.

New St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean has started out on his two-year Uefa Pro Licence course.

The Perth boss spent three days with the SFA’s coach education department in Edinburgh last week.

And next up will be a trip to Bucharest at the end of the month for the Under-21 European Championship before Saints’ 2023/24 season begins.

Dougie Imrie and Marvin Bartley are the other two current SPFL managers on the course.

More than 130 applications were received for this year’s intake, with 20 candidates selected.

The Uefa Pro-Licence, which follows completion of the A-Licence, is the highest coaching certification available in Europe.

SFA Head of Coach Education and Development, Greig Paterson, said: “We are excited to get down to work with this group over the next two years as they continue their coaching journey with us.

“It is fantastic to see so many of the new candidates already being given management opportunities within Scotland, while the fact we also have high-quality students from outside of the country is testament to the best-in-class offering available with the Scottish FA.

“The candidates also come from different roles and backgrounds and we anticipate them challenging each other positivity over the course of the next two years.”

The 20 people in the group are –

Brian Kerr, unattached
Chris Burke, Head of Coaching, Kilmarnock
Chris Doig, Assistant manager, Grimsby Town
Christophe Berra, unattached
Colin Stewart, First Team Goalkeeping Coach, Rangers
Don Cowie, Assistant Manager, Ross County
Dougie Imrie, Manager, Morton
Gil Sousa, Technical Director, FC Baniyas
James Grady, Head Coach, Scotland Under-15s
Jens Wissing, Assistant Manager, SL Benfica
Leanne Crichton, First Team Coach / Player, Motherwell Women
Marvin Bartley, Manager, Queen of the South
Neil McFarlane, Under-23 Head Coach, Brentford
Owen Coyle (Jr), unattached
Paul Brownlie, Head Coach, Motherwell Women
Paul Nuijten, Head of Youth, Queen’s Park
Richard Foster, Head of Coaching, Motherwell
Steven MacLean, Manager, St Johnstone
Steven Whittaker, Assistant Manager, Fleetwood Town
Stuart Glennie, Head Coach, Scotland Under-16s.

