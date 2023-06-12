REVIEW: Five stars for Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s ‘brilliant’ production of A Streetcar Named Desire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Theatre

REVIEW: Five stars for Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s ‘brilliant’ production of A Streetcar Named Desire

Kirsty Stuart shines as image-obsessed Southern belle, Blanche DuBois, writes David Pollock.

Kirsty Stuart as Blanche in A Streetcar Named Desire
Kirsty Stuart stars as Blanche in PFT's production of the Tennessee Williams classic.
By David Pollock

Tennessee Williams’ great tale of poverty in America’s Deep South midway through the 20th century is always worth revisiting, if it’s told in a way which captures the brilliant nuance of the script.

Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s new production as part of their summer repertory season does exactly that and more, making it surely one of the essential plays of the year for anyone who craves a powerful dramatic experience.

Kirsty Stuart is Blanche, the image-obsessed Southern belle whose bold, happy-go-lucky confidence masks her fear of ageing, and of the poverty that her late family’s mismanagement of their estate is sending her towards.

By means of escape, although we don’t realise this at first, she unexpectedly visits her younger sister Stella (Nalini Chetty) in her cramped apartment in New Orleans’ French Quarter, a situation which the snobbish Blanche finds repulsive.

Nalini Chetty, Kirsty Stuart and Matthew Trevannion in A Streetcar Named Desire at Pitlochry Festival Theatre.
Nalini Chetty, Kirsty Stuart and Matthew Trevannion in A Streetcar Named Desire at Pitlochry Festival Theatre. Image: Fraser Band.

Even more repellent to Blanche is Stella’s husband Stanley Kowalski (Matthew Trevannion, in the role made famous by Marlon Brando), a card-playing boor who works in a local factory.

He grows to increasingly resent Blanche looking down her nose at him, with brutal results.

Director Elizabeth Newman masterfully balances the tone of this drama, so we feel drawn into the experience of not just the lead characters, but the group of locals around them, including Blanche’s doomed love interest Mitch (Keith Macpherson).

Matthew Trevannion and Nalini Chetty play boorish Stanley and hopeful Stella.
Matthew Trevannion and Nalini Chetty play boorish Stanley and hopeful Stella. Image: Fraser Band.

Yet it’s the three perfectly-cast leads who make this play; Chetty as the hopeful but trapped Stella, Trevannion as the downtrodden but monstrous Stanley and especially the excellent Stuart as Blanche, a whirlwind of a character who blows herself out by the end.

Whether you want to soak up the period character of Pippa Murphy’s jazz-style score and Emily James’ novel and effective revolving set, or dive deep into the many themes on display – misogyny, mortality, tragedy – this is an excellently-produced play with something for everyone.

A Streetcar Named Desire is at Pitlochry Festival Theatre until Saturday September 30.

More from Theatre

Kirsty Stuart stars as Blanche in PFT's production of the Tennessee Williams classic.
Pirates! to bring swashbuckling soundtrack and dancing fun for all ages to Dundee Rep
Kirsty Stuart stars as Blanche in PFT's production of the Tennessee Williams classic.
Perth actress Lesley recounts The Wicker Man set dramas and being on stage with…
Kirsty Stuart stars as Blanche in PFT's production of the Tennessee Williams classic.
'Kilty pleasure' Craig Hill to bring his trademark cheek to Dundee Rep
Gary McNair with a portrait of Billy Connolly ahead of Dear Billy.
REVIEW: Dear Billy is living tribute to Scotland's beloved Big Yin
Piper Alpha disaster: 'What would you do if you were on a burning platform'?
Shona White during rehearsals of Gypsy.
Shona White: Fifer's 'gift of a role' in Gypsy at Pitlochry Festival Theatre
Kirsty Stuart stars as Blanche in PFT's production of the Tennessee Williams classic.
Shona White: Fife musical theatre star on life, career and Gypsy at Pitlochry
Kirsty Stuart stars as Blanche in PFT's production of the Tennessee Williams classic.
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Cumming sports 'Yes' campaign kilt and weighs in on Joanna Cherry stooshie…
7
Kirsty Stuart stars as Blanche in PFT's production of the Tennessee Williams classic.
LESLEY HART: 'I need a holiday' - the cry of the full-time freelancer
Kirsty Stuart stars as Blanche in PFT's production of the Tennessee Williams classic.
REVIEW: Swashbuckling romance blossoms in retelling of Kidnapped at Perth Theatre

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]