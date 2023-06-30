There’s something special about shopping local. Not only is it more convenient, but you can feel confident in your choice to shop at local businesses in Fife.

Shopping locally benefits small businesses but also helps you reduce your carbon footprint and feel good about supporting the local economy. It’s a no brainer!

Here are 5 businesses to help you shop local in Fife:

Namedroppers Workwear & Embroidery Specialists

For over 25 years, Namedroppers Workwear & Embroidery Specialists have been at the forefront of machine embroidery in Scotland, etching their name in the heart of many businesses with dedication and craftsmanship.

Born from a lineage of skilled embroiderers, this family business has evolved into Scotland’s premier embroidery company.

Offering an expansive catalogue, Namedroppers specialises in embroidery and print for a multitude of garments including workwear, t-shirts, poloshirts, kidswear and much more, all from leading brands. The in-house operation is headquartered at its Cowdenbeath showroom, where an array of sample garments is readily available for you to explore.

Located at 8A Burgh Road, Cowdenbeath, KY4 9QD, the state-of-the-art showroom is more than just a venue. It’s where ideas are born and transformed into impressive designs. If you cannot find the garment you seek, the dedicated team will secure it for you. You can also provide your own garments when required.

Now, clients can conveniently place orders online, and with free delivery on orders over £150, your custom embroidered or printed wearables are just a click away.

Visit Namedroppers’ new website or call 01383 510761 for all your embroidery needs and experience the Namedroppers difference today.

Creative Homes

Creative Homes was formed in 2020. After the devastating effects of the pandemic saw Havelock close its doors, Fife business owner Alan Goodsir wanted to do something and formed Creative Homes to help some of those made unemployed back in to work.

In the three years since, Creative Homes has seen the business grow and now boasts a massive 10,000 square foot factory/showroom in Glenrothes.

Local is at the heart of everything Creative Homes does and believes in. All its kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms are designed free and manufactured in Fife by Fifers.

Alan Goodsir, director of Creative Homes, says: “Being local means that the customer has piece of mind that they have somewhere local to go and can keep track of the progress of their project. It also massively reduces the time of the process from start to finish and helps keep our prices lower than our competitors.”

At Creative Homes your highly skilled designer is also your project manager and will talk you through every step of the process to ensure you get the kitchen, bedroom and bathroom of your dreams.

Find out more about Creative Homes today.

Farmer Autocare

Farmer Autocare believes the word local is a key part of its business ethos. That is why it has opened a brand new branch in Glenrothes, making autocare now even more accessible for the people of Fife.

With existing branches in Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline and its brand new site in Glenrothes, Farmer Autocare now really does have Fife covered when it comes to tyres, MOTs, servicing, batteries, brakes, exhausts, air conditioning and much more.

Rated excellent on Trustpilot, Farmer Autocare always put the customers first and is a big supporter of the local community and community events.

Regional director Craig McNeil says: “We’ve been in Fife since 2008 and Glenrothes is our first new site since then. We have taken a bold leap of faith to try and help the people of Fife find somewhere local and easily accessible for car repairs. We believe we can offer them something different with our never beaten on tyre price guarantee.”

Find out more about your local Farmer Autocare branches today.

Christie’s Scottish Tapas — Dunfermline

With the tagline ‘food should be fun! If it’s not, then you’re doing it wrong!’, Christie’s Dunfermline is the perfect place to enjoy delicious and locally sourced ‘scran’ with family and friends this summer.

Founded by two friends through their mutual love of food and spending time with family, Christie’s has been a massive hit since opening its doors just over 12 months ago and going from strength to strength. The ultra-modern setting allows to you to dine in comfort with your clan.

With hospitality at the forefront, Christie’s has designed a menu to satisfy the hunger of any guest that walks through the door at breakfast, lunch and dinner time. The menu is made up of ‘wee yins’, fantastic for ordering lots of different options and sharing, and ‘big yins’ for a more classic way to dine.

There’s even a ‘veggie yins’ and ‘food for the weans’ to make sure everyone gets fed. For the adults, make sure to try out the Christie’s cocktail menu.

Christie’s is open seven days a week at Fife Leisure Park, Dunfermline.

Follow along with Christie’s on socials to keep up to date with the latest information.

Your Ford Centre

Your Ford Centre is a family-owned business with Ford dealerships in Kirkcaldy, Cupar, Peebles and Dalkeith.

It has always been proud supporters of the local community ranging from sponsoring local sporting clubs and sporting stars, to helping fund community projects such as Fife Council Safer Communities Partnership and Kirkcaldy Running Festival. Its staff are also part of our local communities, and they feel their involvement allows a feeling of pride in being able to give back to the local communities that have grown with them over the years.

As one of Scotland’s largest family owned Ford Dealer Groups, with one of its dealerships being in business since 1925, Your Ford Centre uses all its experience and expertise in sales or aftersales to ensure your ownership experience is enjoyable and stress free.

Its unique customer care, that can only be provided by a family business, is one reason why so many customers keep coming back. They are happy to recommend the dealership to their family and friends. Ford Motor Company has also recognised its commitment to service excellence awarding Your Ford Centre the prestigious Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction.

Its friendliness, flexibility and attention to detail combined with the professionalism usually associated with larger companies is a combination that really works.

Learn more about Your Ford Centre today.