5 businesses to help you shop local in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Business & Environment Business

5 businesses to help you shop local in Fife

Shopping local has never been easier.

Dumfermline high street in Fife.
Presented by local Fife businesses

There’s something special about shopping local. Not only is it more convenient, but you can feel confident in your choice to shop at local businesses in Fife.

Shopping locally benefits small businesses but also helps you reduce your carbon footprint and feel good about supporting the local economy. It’s a no brainer!

Here are 5 businesses to help you shop local in Fife:

Namedroppers Workwear & Embroidery Specialists

Namedroppers collage of embroidered pieces.
Some of the great designs by Namedroppers.

For over 25 years, Namedroppers Workwear & Embroidery Specialists have been at the forefront of machine embroidery in Scotland, etching their name in the heart of many businesses with dedication and craftsmanship.

Born from a lineage of skilled embroiderers, this family business has evolved into Scotland’s premier embroidery company.

Offering an expansive catalogue, Namedroppers specialises in embroidery and print for a multitude of garments including workwear, t-shirts, poloshirts, kidswear and much more, all from leading brands. The in-house operation is headquartered at its Cowdenbeath showroom, where an array of sample garments is readily available for you to explore.

Located at 8A Burgh Road, Cowdenbeath, KY4 9QD, the state-of-the-art showroom is more than just a venue. It’s where ideas are born and transformed into impressive designs. If you cannot find the garment you seek, the dedicated team will secure it for you. You can also provide your own garments when required.

Now, clients can conveniently place orders online, and with free delivery on orders over £150, your custom embroidered or printed wearables are just a click away.

Visit Namedroppers’ new website or call 01383 510761 for all your embroidery needs and experience the Namedroppers difference today.

Creative Homes

Creative Homes showroom in Fife.

Creative Homes was formed in 2020. After the devastating effects of the pandemic saw Havelock close its doors, Fife business owner Alan Goodsir wanted to do something and formed Creative Homes to help some of those made unemployed back in to work.

In the three years since, Creative Homes has seen the business grow and now boasts a massive 10,000 square foot factory/showroom in Glenrothes.

Local is at the heart of everything Creative Homes does and believes in. All its kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms are designed free and manufactured in Fife by Fifers.

Alan Goodsir, director of Creative Homes, says: “Being local means that the customer has piece of mind that they have somewhere local to go and can keep track of the progress of their project. It also massively reduces the time of the process from start to finish and helps keep our prices lower than our competitors.”

At Creative Homes your highly skilled designer is also your project manager and will talk you through every step of the process to ensure you get the kitchen, bedroom and bathroom of your dreams.

Find out more about Creative Homes today.

Farmer Autocare

Famer autocare cars in a queue.
Farmer Autocare has a new branch in Glenthroes.

Farmer Autocare believes the word local is a key part of its business ethos. That is why it has opened a brand new branch in Glenrothes, making autocare now even more accessible for the people of Fife.

With existing branches in Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline and its brand new site in Glenrothes, Farmer Autocare now really does have Fife covered when it comes to tyres, MOTs, servicing, batteries, brakes, exhausts, air conditioning and much more.

Rated excellent on Trustpilot, Farmer Autocare always put the customers first and is a big supporter of the local community and community events.

Regional director Craig McNeil says: “We’ve been in Fife since 2008 and Glenrothes is our first new site since then. We have taken a bold leap of faith to try and help the people of Fife find somewhere local and easily accessible for car repairs. We believe we can offer them something different with our never beaten on tyre price guarantee.”

Find out more about your local Farmer Autocare branches today.

Christie’s Scottish Tapas — Dunfermline

Tower of tapas in Christie's restaurant. Chicken on top, an avocado dish in the middle. The menu in the background.
Taste Scottish classics in an ultra-modern setting at Christie’s Tapas.

With the tagline ‘food should be fun! If it’s not, then you’re doing it wrong!’, Christie’s Dunfermline is the perfect place to enjoy delicious and locally sourced ‘scran’ with family and friends this summer.

Founded by two friends through their mutual love of food and spending time with family, Christie’s has been a massive hit since opening its doors just over 12 months ago and going from strength to strength. The ultra-modern setting allows to you to dine in comfort with your clan.

With hospitality at the forefront, Christie’s has designed a menu to satisfy the hunger of any guest that walks through the door at breakfast, lunch and dinner time. The menu is made up of ‘wee yins’, fantastic for ordering lots of different options and sharing, and ‘big yins’ for a more classic way to dine.

There’s even a ‘veggie yins’ and ‘food for the weans’ to make sure everyone gets fed. For the adults, make sure to try out the Christie’s cocktail menu.

Christie’s is open seven days a week at Fife Leisure Park, Dunfermline.

Follow along with Christie’s on socials to keep up to date with the latest information.

Your Ford Centre

Staff of Your Ford centre receiving an award.
Your Ford Centre has been awarded the Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction by Ford Motor Company.

Your Ford Centre is a family-owned business with Ford dealerships in Kirkcaldy, Cupar, Peebles and Dalkeith.

It has always been proud supporters of the local community ranging from sponsoring local sporting clubs and sporting stars, to helping fund community projects such as Fife Council Safer Communities Partnership and Kirkcaldy Running Festival. Its staff are also part of our local communities, and they feel their involvement allows a feeling of pride in being able to give back to the local communities that have grown with them over the years.

As one of Scotland’s largest family owned Ford Dealer Groups, with one of its dealerships being in business since 1925, Your Ford Centre uses all its experience and expertise in sales or aftersales to ensure your ownership experience is enjoyable and stress free.

Its unique customer care, that can only be provided by a family business, is one reason why so many customers keep coming back. They are happy to recommend the dealership to their family and friends. Ford Motor Company has also recognised its commitment to service excellence awarding Your Ford Centre the prestigious Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction.

Its friendliness, flexibility and attention to detail combined with the professionalism usually associated with larger companies is a combination that really works.

Learn more about Your Ford Centre today.

More from The Courier

St Johnstone fans can look forward to their McDiarmid Park return after next season's fixtures were announced. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
St Johnstone fixtures: 2023/24 Premiership schedules sees Saints handed Hearts opener as Celtic trip…
Dundee celebrate after winning the Championship. Image: SNS.
Dundee fixtures IN FULL as Dark Blues' Premiership return kicks off at home to…
Dundee United supporters display a flag at Tannadice
Dundee United fixtures in full: Tangerines' Championship charge begins with BBC TV Arbroath showdown
Steven MacLean is confident.
Steven MacLean 'tailor made' for St Johnstone dugout, says 2014 cup winning hero
The closure of Ayr Ice Rink will be another huge blow for curling, according to Eve Muirhead.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Scottish curling domino fear after Ayr Ice Rink closure blow
Hayley Spink robbed the pensioner outside the Post Office on Brantwood Avenue, Dundee.
Jail for Dundee addict who caused pensioner heart attack during robbery bid
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Showaddywaddy 50th anniversary what's on Picture shows; Showaddywaddy drummer Romeo Challenger with the band. na. Supplied by Romeo Challenger Date; Unknown
'It's just like yesterday': Showaddywaddy drummer recalls 50 years on tour ahead of Perth,…
A car with a parking fine in Dundee.
All you need to know as Dundee and Angus parking fines rise this weekend
Tayford Motors in Balfield Road in May 1987 is among the garages featured in our gallery. Image: DC Thomson.
Pictures of Dundee car garages and showrooms spark motoring memories
Paul Usher.
Perthshire drink-driver was hunting for pal who took his Harley Davidson for a spin