Dundee United fixtures in full: Tangerines’ Championship charge begins with BBC TV Arbroath showdown

Dundee United’s first Championship fixture of the season will be the televised trip to Arbroath on August 4.

The Friday night showdown at Gayfield is the closest thing the Tangerines will have to a derby clash in the coming campaign, barring any cup showdowns against Dundee, following their relegation to the second tier.

A home game against Dunfermline follows on August 12 before a trip to Ayr United a fortnight later.

The Tangerines’ festive calendar sees them travel to Queen’s Park (December 23), welcome Partick Thistle to Tayside (December 30) and return to Gayfield to face the Lichties on January 2.

United’s campaign concludes on Friday, May 3 against Thistle at Tannadice.

Dundee United fixtures in full

August

Aug 4: Arbroath (A); Aug 12: Dunfermline (H); Aug 26: Ayr United (A)

September

Sep 2: Airdrieonians (H); Sep 16: Morton (A); Sep 23: Inverness (A); Sep 30: Queen’s Park (H)

October

Oct 7: Raith Rovers (A); Oct 21: Partick Thistle (A); Oct 28: Arbroath (H); Oct 31: Airdrieonians (A)

November

Nov 4: Inverness (H); Nov 11: Dunfermline (A)

December

Dec 2: Morton (A); Dec 9: Ayr United (H); Dec 16: Raith Rovers (H); Dec 23: Queen’s Park (A); Dec 30: Partick Thistle (H)

January

Jan 2: Arbroath (A); Jan 6: Morton (H); Jan 13: Inverness (A); Jan 27: Dunfermline (H)

February

Feb 3: Ayr United (A); Feb 17: Raith Rovers (A); Feb 24: Queen’s Park (H); Feb 27: Airdrieonians (H)

March

Mar 2: Partick Thistle (A); Mar 9: Arbroath (H); Mar 16: Dunfermline (A); Mar 23: Inverness (H); Mar 30: Raith Rovers (H)

April

Apr 6: Queen’s Park (A); Apr 13: Morton (A); Apr 20: Ayr United (H); Apr 27: Airdrieonians (A)

May

May 3: Partick Thistle (H)