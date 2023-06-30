Dundee United fixtures in full: Tangerines’ Championship charge begins with BBC TV Arbroath showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United fixtures in full: Tangerines’ Championship charge begins with BBC TV Arbroath showdown

The Terrors will be aiming to escape the second tier as champions

By Alan Temple
Dundee United supporters display a flag at Tannadice
United fans have learned their side's Championship fixtures. Image: SNS

Dundee United’s first Championship fixture of the season will be the televised trip to Arbroath on August 4.

The Friday night showdown at Gayfield is the closest thing the Tangerines will have to a derby clash in the coming campaign, barring any cup showdowns against Dundee, following their relegation to the second tier.

A home game against Dunfermline follows on August 12 before a trip to Ayr United a fortnight later.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin pictured at Tannadice
Jim Goodwin will seek to guide United to promotion. Image: SNS

The Tangerines’ festive calendar sees them travel to Queen’s Park (December 23), welcome Partick Thistle to Tayside (December 30) and return to Gayfield to face the Lichties on January 2.

United’s campaign concludes on Friday, May 3 against Thistle at Tannadice.

Dundee United fixtures in full

August

Aug 4: Arbroath (A); Aug 12: Dunfermline (H); Aug 26: Ayr United (A)

September

Sep 2: Airdrieonians (H); Sep 16: Morton (A); Sep 23: Inverness (A); Sep 30: Queen’s Park (H)

October

Oct 7: Raith Rovers (A); Oct 21: Partick Thistle (A); Oct 28: Arbroath (H); Oct 31: Airdrieonians (A)

Glenn Middleton pictured playing for Dundee United at Tannadice
Glenn Middleton is likely to be a key man for the Tangerines. Image: SNS

November

Nov 4: Inverness (H); Nov 11: Dunfermline (A)

December

Dec 2: Morton (A); Dec 9: Ayr United (H); Dec 16: Raith Rovers (H); Dec 23: Queen’s Park (A); Dec 30: Partick Thistle (H)

January

Jan 2: Arbroath (A); Jan 6: Morton (H); Jan 13: Inverness (A); Jan 27: Dunfermline (H)

February

Feb 3: Ayr United (A); Feb 17: Raith Rovers (A); Feb 24: Queen’s Park (H); Feb 27: Airdrieonians (H)

A tifo display by Dundee United fans at Tannadice
Tannadice will host Championship football again in the coming campaign. Image: SNS

March

Mar 2: Partick Thistle (A); Mar 9: Arbroath (H); Mar 16: Dunfermline (A); Mar 23: Inverness (H); Mar 30: Raith Rovers (H)

April

Apr 6: Queen’s Park (A); Apr 13: Morton (A); Apr 20: Ayr United (H); Apr 27: Airdrieonians (A)

May

May 3: Partick Thistle (H)

