Dundee fixtures IN FULL as Dark Blues’ Premiership return kicks off at home to Motherwell

Dundee’s return to the Premiership will begin at home to Motherwell.

August 5 will see Tony Docherty’s first taste of league football as a top-team manager against the Steelmen after he took over from Gary Bowyer earlier this summer.

The rest of August will see a trip to St Mirren followed by a home clash with Hearts.

The Dark Blues then travel to Tayside rivals St Johnstone before heading to champions Celtic on September 16.

The winners of the Championship are looking to retain their Premiership status beyond the end of next season.

To do so there are some big, big games to come.

Here is the full list of Dundee’s Premiership fixtures.

Dundee Premiership fixtures IN FULL

August

Aug 5: Motherwell (H)

Aug 12: St Mirren (A)

Aug 26: Hearts (H)

September

Sep 2: St Johnstone (A)

Sep 16: Celtic (A)

Sep 23: Kilmarnock (H)

Sep 30: Hibs (A)

October

Oct 7: Ross County (H)

Oct 21: Aberdeen (A)

Oct 28: Livingston (A)

November

Nov 1: Rangers (H)

Nov 4: Hearts (A)

Nov 11: St Mirren (H)

Nov 25: Hibs (H)

December

Dec 2: Motherwell (A)

Dec 6: Livingston (H)

Dec 9: Rangers (A)

Dec 16: Ross County (A)

Dec 23: Aberdeen (H)

Dec 27: Celtic (H)

Dec 30: Kilmarnock (A)

January

Jan 2: St Johnstone (H)

Jan 27: Livingston (A)

February

Feb 3: Hearts (H)

Feb 7: St Mirren (A)

Feb 17: Ross County (H)

Feb 24: Hibs (A)

Feb 28: Celtic (A)

March

Mar 2: Kilmarnock (H)

Mar 16: Rangers (H)

Mar 30: St Johnstone (A)

April

Apr 6: Motherwell (H)

Apr 13: Aberdeen (A)

Post-split dates start May 4