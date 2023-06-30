Dundee fixtures IN FULL as Dark Blues’ Premiership return kicks off at home to Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee fixtures IN FULL as Dark Blues’ Premiership return kicks off at home to Motherwell

The SPFL have announced the fixture list for the 2023/24 season.

By George Cran
Dundee celebrate after winning the Championship. Image: SNS.
Dundee celebrate after winning the Championship. Image: SNS.

Dundee’s return to the Premiership will begin at home to Motherwell.

August 5 will see Tony Docherty’s first taste of league football as a top-team manager against the Steelmen after he took over from Gary Bowyer earlier this summer.

The rest of August will see a trip to St Mirren followed by a home clash with Hearts.

The Dark Blues then travel to Tayside rivals St Johnstone before heading to champions Celtic on September 16.

The winners of the Championship are looking to retain their Premiership status beyond the end of next season.

To do so there are some big, big games to come.

Here is the full list of Dundee’s Premiership fixtures.

Dundee Premiership fixtures IN FULL

Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty is gearing up for his first season as a manager. Image: SNS.

August

Aug 5: Motherwell (H)

Aug 12: St Mirren (A)

Aug 26: Hearts (H)

September

Sep 2: St Johnstone (A)

Sep 16: Celtic (A)

Sep 23: Kilmarnock (H)

Sep 30: Hibs (A)

Danny Mullen celebrates after opening the scoring against Celtic
Dundee will be back at the home of champions Celtic this coming season.

October

Oct 7: Ross County (H)

Oct 21: Aberdeen (A)

Oct 28: Livingston (A)

November

Nov 1: Rangers (H)

Nov 4: Hearts (A)

Nov 11: St Mirren (H)

Nov 25: Hibs (H)

December

Dec 2: Motherwell (A)

Dec 6: Livingston (H)

Dec 9: Rangers (A)

Dec 16: Ross County (A)

Dec 23: Aberdeen (H)

Dec 27: Celtic (H)

Dec 30: Kilmarnock (A)

Dundee host St Johnstone at Dens Park on January 2. Image: SNS.

January

Jan 2: St Johnstone (H)

Jan 27: Livingston (A)

February

Feb 3: Hearts (H)

Feb 7: St Mirren (A)

Feb 17: Ross County (H)

Feb 24: Hibs (A)

Feb 28: Celtic (A)

Dundee’s final match before the split is away to Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

March

Mar 2: Kilmarnock (H)

Mar 16: Rangers (H)

Mar 30: St Johnstone (A)

April

Apr 6: Motherwell (H)

Apr 13: Aberdeen (A)

Post-split dates start May 4

