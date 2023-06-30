St Johnstone fixtures: 2023/24 Premiership schedules sees Saints handed Hearts opener as Celtic trip looms early

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone fixtures: 2023/24 Premiership schedules sees Saints handed Hearts opener as Celtic trip looms early

St Johnstone have learned where this season's fixtures will take them.

By Sean Hamilton
St Johnstone fans can look forward to their McDiarmid Park return after next season's fixtures were announced. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
St Johnstone fans can look forward to their McDiarmid Park return after next season's fixtures were announced. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

St Johnstone’s fixtures for the 2023/24 season have be revealed.

And the SPFL have handed the Perth side a home clash against Hearts to kick off the new campaign.

Saints will be looking for a bright start to new boss Steven MacLean’s first full season as manager.

Under Callum Davidson, the McDiarmid men found themselves in a second successive battle against the drop, but made themselves safe after MacLean took charge.

This time around, Saints fans have been told to expect positive performances from a side sent out to win matches.

Now next season’s fixtures have gone public, attention will shift to the transfer market, where St Johnstone have so far been very quiet.

St Johnstone fixtures in full

August

Aug 5: Hearts (H); Aug 12: Ross County (A); Aug 26: Celtic (A)

September

Sep 2: Dundee (H); Sep 16: Rangers (H); Sep 23: Hibs (A); Sep 30: Livingston (H)

October

Oct 7: Aberdeen (A); Oct 21: Motherwell (H); Oct 28: St Mirren (A)

St Johnstone fans hope next season’s fixtures give them plenty to cheer. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

November

Nov 1: Kilmarnock (H); Nov 4: Rangers (A); Nov 11: Ross County (H); Nov 25: Hearts (A)

December

Dec 2: Celtic (H); Dec 6: St Mirren (H); Dec 9: Motherwell (A); Dec 16; Aberdeen (H); Dec 23: Kilmarnock (A); Dec 27: Livingston (A); Dec 30: Hibs (H)

January

Jan 2: Dundee (A); Jan 27: Motherwell (H)

February

Feb 3: Ross County (A); Feb 7: Hearts (H); Feb 17: Rangers (H); Feb 24: St Mirren (A); Feb 28: Aberdeen (A)

St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean (centre) issues instructions, watched by coach Liam Craig (left). Image: Ross Parker/SNS

March

Mar 2: Livingston (H); Mar 16: Celtic (A); Mar 30: Dundee (H)

April

Apr 6: Hibs (A); Apr 13: Kilmarnock (H)

Post-split dates

Apr 27, May 4, May 11, May 15, May 18/19.

