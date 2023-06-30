St Johnstone fixtures: 2023/24 Premiership schedules sees Saints handed Hearts opener as Celtic trip looms early

St Johnstone’s fixtures for the 2023/24 season have be revealed.

And the SPFL have handed the Perth side a home clash against Hearts to kick off the new campaign.

Saints will be looking for a bright start to new boss Steven MacLean’s first full season as manager.

Under Callum Davidson, the McDiarmid men found themselves in a second successive battle against the drop, but made themselves safe after MacLean took charge.

This time around, Saints fans have been told to expect positive performances from a side sent out to win matches.

Now next season’s fixtures have gone public, attention will shift to the transfer market, where St Johnstone have so far been very quiet.

St Johnstone fixtures in full

August

Aug 5: Hearts (H); Aug 12: Ross County (A); Aug 26: Celtic (A)

September

Sep 2: Dundee (H); Sep 16: Rangers (H); Sep 23: Hibs (A); Sep 30: Livingston (H)

October

Oct 7: Aberdeen (A); Oct 21: Motherwell (H); Oct 28: St Mirren (A)

November

Nov 1: Kilmarnock (H); Nov 4: Rangers (A); Nov 11: Ross County (H); Nov 25: Hearts (A)

December

Dec 2: Celtic (H); Dec 6: St Mirren (H); Dec 9: Motherwell (A); Dec 16; Aberdeen (H); Dec 23: Kilmarnock (A); Dec 27: Livingston (A); Dec 30: Hibs (H)

January

Jan 2: Dundee (A); Jan 27: Motherwell (H)

February

Feb 3: Ross County (A); Feb 7: Hearts (H); Feb 17: Rangers (H); Feb 24: St Mirren (A); Feb 28: Aberdeen (A)

March

Mar 2: Livingston (H); Mar 16: Celtic (A); Mar 30: Dundee (H)

April

Apr 6: Hibs (A); Apr 13: Kilmarnock (H)

Post-split dates

Apr 27, May 4, May 11, May 15, May 18/19.