Arbroath fixtures 2023/24: Lichties to host Dundee United in Friday night TV opener as full schedule revealed

Angus clubs have learned their fate for the new season after the 2023/24 fixtures list was revealed.

Arbroath will host the first live BBC Scotland Championship clash of the season as relegated Dundee United visit Gayfield on Friday August 4th.

Lichties had their biggest attendance in 11 years last term as 5,563 turned up for Dundee’s visit in April.

And they will be hoping for a bumper Friday night crowd with United’s visit.

Arbroath vs Dundee United – Live on BBC Scotland!

Friday 4th August 2023 – 7.45pm kick off Not a bad way to start the new 2023/2024 cinch Scottish Championship Season! pic.twitter.com/ff5veDpLaV — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) June 30, 2023

They will also welcome Jim Goodwin’s side for the New Year fixture.

Lichties travel to Lesser Hampden the following Saturday to face Queen’s Park with the Glasgow side not moving to the national stadium until September 12th.

Arbroath, who clinched a fifth successive term in the Championship with a final day draw with Hamilton last year, end the season away to Raith Rovers on May 3rd.

Arbroath fixtures in full

August

Aug 4: Dundee United (H); Aug 12: Queen’s Park (A); Aug 26: Morton (A)

September

Sep 2: Ayr United (H); Sep 16: Airdrieonians (H); Sep 23: Partick Thistle (A) Sep 30: Inverness (H)

October

Oct 7: Dunfermline (A); Oct 21: Raith Rovers (H) Oct 28: Dundee United (A); Oct 31: Queen’s Park (H)

November

Nov 4: Partick Thistle (H); Nov 11: Airdrieonians (A)

December

Dec 2: Ayr United (A); Dec 9: Morton (H); Dec 16: Inverness (A); Dec 23: Dunfermline (H). Dec 30: Raith Rovers (A)

January

Jan 2: Dundee United (H); Jan 6: Partick Thistle (A); Jan 13: Ayr United (H); Jan 27: Morton (A)

February

Feb 3: Airdrieonians (H); Feb 17: Dunfermline (A); Feb 24: Inverness (H); Feb 27: Queen’s Park (A)

March

Mar 2: Raith (H); Mar 9: Dundee United (A); Mar 16: Airdrieonians (A); Mar 23: Partick Thistle (H); Mar 30: Dunfermline (H)

April

April 6: Inverness (A); April 13: Ayr United (A); April 20: Morton (H); April 27: Queen’s Park (H)

May

May 3: Raith Rovers (A)