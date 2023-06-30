Dunfermline fixtures in full: Pars to host Raith Rovers for New Year derby

Dunfermline will kick off their 2023/24 Scottish Championship season by hosting Airdrie at KDM Group East End Park, as the Pars raise the League One flag.

Next up is a trip to Tannadice to face relegated Dundee United before the first Fife derby of the league season.

The Pars will face Raith at Stark’s Park in the Viaplay Cup group stage next month and the sides will face off in the 2023/24 Championship for the first time on July 26.

🗓 Our fixtures for Season 2023/24 🏁 Which games are you looking forward to 🤔 pic.twitter.com/p1EoMCoqIU — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) June 30, 2023

There will also be a Fife derby at New Year when Raith travel to Dunfermline on January 2.

Wherever in the table the Pars are battling it out come the business end of the season, they face a potentially difficult run-in.

The month of March starts with the visit of Ayr United before the final Fife derby of the season, this time taking place at Stark’s Park.

After that, Dundee United visit Dunfermline before the Pars finish with back-to-back away matches versus Morton and Arbroath.

Fixtures in full