Raith Rovers fixtures in full: Ian Murray’s men on the road for curtain-raiser as August derby day is revealed

Raith Rovers will kick off their Championship campaign with a trip to Partick Thistle on August 5.

The Kirkcaldy club, who have already bolstered their ranks with fine signings such as Jack Hamilton, Josh Mullin and Kevin Dabrowski, then welcome Morton to Stark’s Park for their home curtain-raiser.

The first Fife derby is on August 26 when Rovers travel to fierce foes Dunfermline Athletic.

Raith conclude their campaign with the visit of Arbroath on May 3, 2024.

Raith Rovers fixtures in full

August

Aug 5: Partick Thistle (A); Aug 12: Morton (H); Aug 26: Dunfermline (A)

September

Sep 2: Queen’s Park (H); Sep 16: Inverness (H); Sep 23: Airdrieonians (A); Sep 30: Ayr United (A)

October

Oct 7: Dundee United (H); Oct 21: Arbroath (A); Oct 28: Dunfermline (H); Oct 31: Morton (A)

November

Nov 4: Airdrieonians (H); Nov 11: Queen’s Park (A)

December

Dec 2: Inverness (A); Dec 9: Partick Thistle (H); Dec 16: Dundee United (A); Dec 23: Ayr United (H); Dec 30: Arbroath (H)

January

Jan 2: Dunfermline (A); Jan 6: Airdrieonians (H); Jan 13: Queen’s Park (H); Jan 27: Inverness (H)

February

Feb 3: Partick Thistle (A); Feb 17: Dundee United (H); Feb 24: Ayr United (A); Feb 27: Morton (H)

March

Mar 2: Arbroath (A); Mar 9: Dunfermline (H); Mar 16: Queen’s Park (A); Mar 23: Airdrieonians (H); Mar 30: Dundee United (A)

April

Apr 6: Ayr United (H); Apr 13: Partick Thistle (H); Apr 20: Inverness (A); Apr 27: Morton (A)

May

May 3: Arbroath (H)