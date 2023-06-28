Ian Murray hails Raith Rovers ‘man of the match’ after returning star completes first game in over a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray hails Raith Rovers ‘man of the match’ after returning star completes first game in over a year

The Stark's Park side took on Montrose in their second warm-up game of the 2023/24 season.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Ian Murray said his side were excellent in the first half. Image: SNS.

After making his first appearance since November in Saturday’s win over Linlithgow Rose, Ross Matthews was handed a starting berth on Tuesday night at Links Park.

In what was his first start for Raith Rovers since April last year, the 27-year-old captained the side to a 3-1 victory, completing the 90 minutes.

Not only that, he looked every inch the “new signing” Ian Murray predicted he would be on his return – spraying passes around from the holding role and offering defensive protection.

“I thought he was excellent,” Rovers manager Ian Murray told Courier Sport, “I’m really happy with Ross. He’s got back, got through the little bit of pain in his foot.

Ian Murray
Ian Murray was pleased to see Ross Matthews complete 90 minutes. Image: SNS.

“He was probably our man of the match, I thought he and Callum Smith were top quality.

“It’s brilliant to get him back. The intention was to bring him off at some point, but I thought he was playing so well and enjoying himself that we kept him on.”

Great football

First-half goals from Jamie Gullan, Lewis Vaughan and Dylan Easton came amid some excellent passing football from Rovers, as they ran out 3-1 winners.

A change in formation from the hosts at half-time saw them reduce the deficit through substitute Rory McAllister and cause Rovers a number of problems.

“We’re going to lose the ball sometimes, playing that way,” added Murray.

“They changed their formation, which is a testament to our guys though for the first-half display.

“Montrose had to do something, they gave us a little more time on the ball, which is not always good for players.

Montrose hosted Raith Rovers for a pre-season friendly at Links Park.
“We could have scored a couple more goals in the second half. Fatigue kicked in from our second game in three days.”

Strong squad

The Rovers boss said work is continuing to bring players in but there is nothing immediate in the pipeline.

One summer signing that the fans have had a decent look at is Josh Mullin, who was involved heavily again before being replaced as a precaution before the break.

Murray hopes to have Jack Hamilton and Kieran Mitchell available this weekend, though Aidan Connolly, Scott Brown and Ethan Ross will again miss out through injury.

Jack Hamilton has signed for Raith Rovers.
Jack Hamilton could feature this weekend. Image: Tony Fimister.

“We’re still working away [on new players],” said Murray.

“When you look at our squad tonight and then you add in the five we didn’t have available, if we add another two players – another two potential starters – to the team, we’re looking pretty strong.”

