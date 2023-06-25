Josh Mullin was ‘like a kid again’ when joining Raith Rovers and why his style of play is ‘a good fit’

After speaking with people at the club, Josh Mullin knew that Raith Rovers was the right move for him.

The 30-year-old winger is one of several exciting signings to commit their future to the club ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Mullin was given his first start in Rovers’ first of four friendlies on the road – a 4-1 victory away to Linlithgow Rose.

Game 151 of the season. Prestonfield in Linlithgow is the venue for @LinlithgowRose v @RaithRovers for today's fix. The visitors score a couple of cracking goals in a 1-4 win. Crowd 1000 est pic.twitter.com/d4NW7FxIKm — Jimmy Brown (@berts1926) June 24, 2023

It’s early days and he and the team have a long way to go, but Mullin already feels somewhat vindicated by the move to Stark’s Park.

Personal connection

“I know Andrew Barrowman personally, I know [John Potter] – playing against his Hibs teams and stuff – so I’d been speaking to them and I knew of the plans,” he told Courier Sport.

“I was a wee bit like a kid again, I had the same feeling when I move up to Ross County.

“It’s been the right move so far.”

Those who travelled down to catch the first glimpse of their new winger in the blistering Prestonfield sunshine were treated to two wonderful finishes – one with either foot.

The first was angled into the top corner in the opening minutes. The second was even better, a right-foot volley into the other top corner and off the bar.

Mullin’s opener:

Mullin’s second goal:

The 30-year-old managed a couple of goals for Ayr United last pre-season before going on to score eight Championship goals for the Honest Men, setting up another four.

Other options

From what Mullin has seen so far, Rovers seem to be a similarly “good fit”.

“It’s important as a forward player, you’ve just got to keep scoring – no matter who it’s against and just get that confidence,” he said.

“If I can score more like that then excellent. You take any goals that come but it’s good to come out for your first game and let the boys know what you’ve got.

“The way the club is going, everything they are trying to do. Playing against them last season, they were always a good footballing team.

“I had a few other options but it would have been more travelling. I thought this was the best place for me at this moment in time.

“I like to score goals – they way they play, I think I can add goals because they get a lot of the ball.

“The way I like to play, penetrating runs, hopefully I can get in good areas and it’s a good fit for everybody.”

Watson reunion

Mullin was happy to see former Ross County team-mate Keith Watson join him at Stark’s Park, after the defender signed for the club on Friday.

“Keith is a natural leader, he’s an experienced boy,” said Mullin. “That’s just what was needed.

“As soon as it was done I was on the phone to him every day. I said to Pottsy, I’m looking for my agent’s fee!

“Keith is a great guy, he’ll fit in well to this group. Hopefully it’s a good fit for him as well.”