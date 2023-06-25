Josh Mullin was ‘like a kid again’ when joining Raith Rovers and why his style of play is ‘a good fit’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Josh Mullin was ‘like a kid again’ when joining Raith Rovers and why his style of play is ‘a good fit’

The winger marked his first start for the club with a double in the 4-1 win over Linlithgow Rose in Saturday's pre-season friendly.

By Craig Cairns
Josh Mullin has signed a three-year deal at Stark's Park. Image: Tony Fimister.
Josh Mullin has signed a three-year deal at Stark's Park. Image: Tony Fimister.

After speaking with people at the club, Josh Mullin knew that Raith Rovers was the right move for him.

The 30-year-old winger is one of several exciting signings to commit their future to the club ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Mullin was given his first start in Rovers’ first of four friendlies on the road – a 4-1 victory away to Linlithgow Rose.

It’s early days and he and the team have a long way to go, but Mullin already feels somewhat vindicated by the move to Stark’s Park.

Personal connection

“I know Andrew Barrowman personally, I know [John Potter] – playing against his Hibs teams and stuff – so I’d been speaking to them and I knew of the plans,” he told Courier Sport.

“I was a wee bit like a kid again, I had the same feeling when I move up to Ross County.

“It’s been the right move so far.”

Those who travelled down to catch the first glimpse of their new winger in the blistering Prestonfield sunshine were treated to two wonderful finishes – one with either foot.

The first was angled into the top corner in the opening minutes. The second was even better, a right-foot volley into the other top corner and off the bar.

Mullin’s opener:

Mullin’s second goal:

The 30-year-old managed a couple of goals for Ayr United last pre-season before going on to score eight Championship goals for the Honest Men, setting up another four.

Other options

From what Mullin has seen so far, Rovers seem to be a similarly “good fit”.

“It’s important as a forward player, you’ve just got to keep scoring – no matter who it’s against and just get that confidence,” he said.

“If I can score more like that then excellent. You take any goals that come but it’s good to come out for your first game and let the boys know what you’ve got.

“The way the club is going, everything they are trying to do. Playing against them last season, they were always a good footballing team.

“I had a few other options but it would have been more travelling. I thought this was the best place for me at this moment in time.

“I like to score goals – they way they play, I think I can add goals because they get a lot of the ball.

“The way I like to play, penetrating runs, hopefully I can get in good areas and it’s a good fit for everybody.”

Watson reunion

Mullin was happy to see former Ross County team-mate Keith Watson join him at Stark’s Park, after the defender signed for the club on Friday.

“Keith is a natural leader, he’s an experienced boy,” said Mullin. “That’s just what was needed.

New Raith Rovers star Keith Watson.
New Raith Rovers star Keith Watson. Image: Tony Fimister.

“As soon as it was done I was on the phone to him every day. I said to Pottsy, I’m looking for my agent’s fee!

“Keith is a great guy, he’ll fit in well to this group. Hopefully it’s a good fit for him as well.”

