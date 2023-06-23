Raith Rovers snap up ex-Dundee United and St Johnstone defender Keith Watson

Raith Rovers have signed Keith Watson on a one-year deal.

Stark’s Park boss Ian Murray wasted no time in swooping for his former St Mirren player when his contract at Ross County ended this summer.

And he will add all-important experience to the Rovers back line this coming season.

Described by then-Dundee United boss Craig Levein as: “Without fear of contradiction, the best young player I have ever worked with,” Watson made his Tangerines debut aged just 17 and spent another eight, injury-hit years at Tannadice before Murray’s St Mirren came calling.

A spell at St Johnstone was followed by a move to Ross County, where he stayed for five years until signing up at Stark’s Park.

Rovers boss Ian Murray hailed Watson’s capture, saying: “We were looking for that bit of experience and I know Keith from his time playing at St Mirren with me.

“He’s had a good career in the SPFL Premiership with Dundee Utd, Hibs and Ross County.

“We identified Keith a number of months ago as a potential signing and he’ll bring solid centre half experience to Stark’s Park.”