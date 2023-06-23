Raith Rovers snap up ex-Dundee United and St Johnstone defender Keith Watson

Described by then-Dundee United boss Craig Levein as: “Without fear of contradiction, the best young player I have ever worked with,” Watson made his Tangerines debut aged just 17 and spent another eight, injury-hit years at Tannadice before Murray’s St Mirren came calling.
A spell at St Johnstone was followed by a move to Ross County, where he stayed for five years until signing up at Stark’s Park.
Rovers boss Ian Murray hailed Watson’s capture, saying: “We were looking for that bit of experience and I know Keith from his time playing at St Mirren with me.
“He’s had a good career in the SPFL Premiership with Dundee Utd, Hibs and Ross County.
“We identified Keith a number of months ago as a potential signing and he’ll bring solid centre half experience to Stark’s Park.”