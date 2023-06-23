High-value motorcycle and e-bike stolen in Kirkcaldy raid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

High-value motorcycle and e-bike stolen in Kirkcaldy raid

Thieves targeted lock-ups in the town earlier this month.

By Neil Henderson
Honda X-ADV Motorcycle valued at around £11,000 was among the items stolen.
A Honda X-ADV motorcycle was stolen. Image: Police Scotland

A series of high-value items including a motorcycle and an e-bike have been stolen in a Kirkcaldy raid.

Thieves targeted lock-ups on Townsend Place at around 1am on June 13.

Police have only now issued an appeal over the incident.

Among the items taken was a black Honda X-ADV motorcycle, registration number SL21 LNO.

These are valued at about £11,000 when bought new.

A Haibike SDURO Fullseven 7.0 e-bike – worth about £3,000 new – along with a Halfords professional tool chest and a black Fox racing rucksack were also taken.

A Haibike SDURO Fullseven 7.0 e-bike
A Haibike SDURO Fullseven 7.0 e-bike was among the items stolen in the break-in. Image: Police Scotland

Officers investigating the thefts want to trace a white Peugeot van seen in the area at the time and are appealing for witnesses.

PC Kim Jandu, from the Kirkcaldy community policing team, said: “Inquiries into the incident are ongoing, and I would urge anyone who has information or who may live in the area and heard or saw anything suspicious to contact police immediately.

“A white Peugeot van was seen in the area around the time of the incident, so I would ask anyone with a dashcam, CCTV or doorbell camera to check their footage for anything captured that might help us trace the vehicle.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1583 of June 13, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

More from The Courier

Xplore Dundee bus staff on the picket line
Xplore Dundee bus workers to resume strike action after rejecting new pay offer
A ScotRail train.
Lorry strikes rail bridge at Markinch
Highland dancers enjoy Ceres Highland Games
5,000 spectators expected at this weekend's Ceres Highland Games
Montrose chairman John Crawford
Montrose chairman John Crawford on new generation of drum-beating fans, academy & women's success…
New Raith Rovers star Keith Watson.
Raith Rovers snap up ex-Dundee United and St Johnstone defender Keith Watson
Gordon McKay was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.
Rapist from Fife who skipped trial due to lost bus ticket is finally jailed
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Parliamo preview Picture shows; Parliamo band members. na. Supplied by Lauren Kellie Date; 21/02/2023
Perth indie rockers Parliamo to storm Silverburn Festival after Otherlands let-down
A view of the front of the old jail - now a house - in North Queensferry
Former Fife jail with stunning views of Forth bridges up for sale
St Catherine's Square, Perth.
Man charged with attempted murder of on-duty police officer in Perth
General view of Treasures Tearoom in Arbroath
Customers left 'heartbroken' as Arbroath tearoom to close