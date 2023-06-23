High-value motorcycle and e-bike stolen in Kirkcaldy raid

A series of high-value items including a motorcycle and an e-bike have been stolen in a Kirkcaldy raid.

Thieves targeted lock-ups on Townsend Place at around 1am on June 13.

Police have only now issued an appeal over the incident.

Among the items taken was a black Honda X-ADV motorcycle, registration number SL21 LNO.

These are valued at about £11,000 when bought new.

A Haibike SDURO Fullseven 7.0 e-bike – worth about £3,000 new – along with a Halfords professional tool chest and a black Fox racing rucksack were also taken.

Officers investigating the thefts want to trace a white Peugeot van seen in the area at the time and are appealing for witnesses.

PC Kim Jandu, from the Kirkcaldy community policing team, said: “Inquiries into the incident are ongoing, and I would urge anyone who has information or who may live in the area and heard or saw anything suspicious to contact police immediately.

“A white Peugeot van was seen in the area around the time of the incident, so I would ask anyone with a dashcam, CCTV or doorbell camera to check their footage for anything captured that might help us trace the vehicle.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1583 of June 13, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.