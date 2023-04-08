Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Dundee draw attracts biggest Gayfield gate in 11 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football
A bumper crowd at Arbroath v Dundee. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Dundee draw attracts biggest Gayfield gate in 11 years

An amazing 5,563 packed into Gayfield as Red Lichties moved a point closer to safety with a draw against title-chasing Dundee.

By Ewan Smith

Arbroath’s biggest crowd in eleven years packed into Gayfield as the Angus side gave their Championship survival hopes a huge boost.

An impressive 5,563, some 400 more than their Scottish Premiership play-off clash with Inverness last year, turned out as Lichties held Dundee.

It’s the largest turnout at Arbroath since almost 6,000 watch their 4-0 Scottish Cup defeat to Rangers in January 2012.

Arbroath v Dundee: Key moments

With seven goals between these sides from three previous meetings and two teams in a rich vein of form this game had real potential.

Throw in the huge crowd, Arbroath scrapping for survival and Dundee having the chance to top.

Dundee and Arbroath fans packed into Gayfield. Image: SNS

It had all the makings of a Championship classic.

Arbroath suffered an early injury scare as midfielder Scott Stewart fell to the deck under Jordan Marshall’s challenge.

Stewart was able to play on after treatment and had appeals for a penalty waved away moments later after Lee Ashcroft’s penalty box challenge.

At the other end Derek Gaston produced a brave stop with his right boot to deny Paul McMullan.

McMullan came even closer for the visitors as he cracked a 18 yard effort off the base of the post.

Derek Gaston made some early saves for Arbroath. Image: SNS

The second half was a midfield battle, with neither keeper having much work to do.

Michael McKenna’s 78th minute free-kick was the hosts’ best chance as it flashed over the top. He had a similar effort late on but the game ended goalless.

Arbroath player ratings

Arbroath: Gaston 7, Banks 7, Hetherington 7, Little 7, O’Brien 8, Gold 6 (, Balde 6 (Tait 62, 3), Stewart 7, McKenna 8, Hilson 7, Dow 7. Subs: Gill, Jacobs, Linn, Komolafe,  Olusanya, El-Mhanni, Allan, Adarkwa.

Arbroath star man

Arbroath midfielder Michael McKenna worked tirelessly throughout and had his side’s best chances.

Manager under the microscope

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell. Image: SNS

Dick Campbell had one enforced change to make from the side that beat Ayr United 2-0 last Friday.

Colin Hamilton is likely to miss the rest of the season with a serious hamstring injury. He was replaced by Steven Hetherington at left wing-back.

He kept faith with the rest of the players who have served him well lately and they competed well in the opening hour against Dundee.

With Joao Balde walking a red card tightrope he brought Dylan Tait on in his place after an hour.

Scott Allan was also given his first outing in several months as a late sub.

Will Arbroath survive in Championship?

This wasn’t Arbroath’s prettiest display of the season but it was full of the fighting spirit they need to stay up.

Arbroath will play their crucial game in hand over Cove Rangers on Tuesday night when they visit Inverness.

Hamilton are away to Morton on the same night and you get the feeling it could be a pivotal round of fixtures.

