Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Dundee draw attracts biggest Gayfield gate in 11 years

Arbroath’s biggest crowd in eleven years packed into Gayfield as the Angus side gave their Championship survival hopes a huge boost.

An impressive 5,563, some 400 more than their Scottish Premiership play-off clash with Inverness last year, turned out as Lichties held Dundee.

It’s the largest turnout at Arbroath since almost 6,000 watch their 4-0 Scottish Cup defeat to Rangers in January 2012.

Arbroath v Dundee: Key moments

With seven goals between these sides from three previous meetings and two teams in a rich vein of form this game had real potential.

Throw in the huge crowd, Arbroath scrapping for survival and Dundee having the chance to top.

It had all the makings of a Championship classic.

Arbroath suffered an early injury scare as midfielder Scott Stewart fell to the deck under Jordan Marshall’s challenge.

Stewart was able to play on after treatment and had appeals for a penalty waved away moments later after Lee Ashcroft’s penalty box challenge.

At the other end Derek Gaston produced a brave stop with his right boot to deny Paul McMullan.

McMullan came even closer for the visitors as he cracked a 18 yard effort off the base of the post.

The second half was a midfield battle, with neither keeper having much work to do.

Michael McKenna’s 78th minute free-kick was the hosts’ best chance as it flashed over the top. He had a similar effort late on but the game ended goalless.

Arbroath player ratings

Arbroath: Gaston 7, Banks 7, Hetherington 7, Little 7, O’Brien 8, Gold 6 (, Balde 6 (Tait 62, 3), Stewart 7, McKenna 8, Hilson 7, Dow 7. Subs: Gill, Jacobs, Linn, Komolafe, Olusanya, El-Mhanni, Allan, Adarkwa.

Arbroath star man

Arbroath midfielder Michael McKenna worked tirelessly throughout and had his side’s best chances.

Manager under the microscope

Dick Campbell had one enforced change to make from the side that beat Ayr United 2-0 last Friday.

Colin Hamilton is likely to miss the rest of the season with a serious hamstring injury. He was replaced by Steven Hetherington at left wing-back.

He kept faith with the rest of the players who have served him well lately and they competed well in the opening hour against Dundee.

With Joao Balde walking a red card tightrope he brought Dylan Tait on in his place after an hour.

Scott Allan was also given his first outing in several months as a late sub.

Will Arbroath survive in Championship?

This wasn’t Arbroath’s prettiest display of the season but it was full of the fighting spirit they need to stay up.

Arbroath will play their crucial game in hand over Cove Rangers on Tuesday night when they visit Inverness.

Hamilton are away to Morton on the same night and you get the feeling it could be a pivotal round of fixtures.