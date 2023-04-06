Arbroath v Dundee: Gayfield gate could top 5,000 mark as Angus side install new scoreboard for crunch Championship clash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath could welcome their biggest crowd in 11 years to Gayfield with over 5,000 expected for title-chasing Dundee’s visit on Saturday.

Dark Blues now have fewer than 500 of their original 3,000 allocation left.

Arbroath fans are also rushing to back Dick Campbell’s side’s survival fight.

And with just two days to go to the crucial Championship match, supporters are advised to ‘buy online early’ to avoid disappointment, with no cash gate on Saturday.

Arbroath welcomed their biggest crowd since 2012 when 5,154 attended a Scottish Premiership play-off clash with Inverness in May 2022.

Only a 5,985 crowd in a 4-0 Scottish Cup loss to Rangers in January 2012 has beaten that in recent times.

But Saturday’s clash between the neighbouring clubs has captured the imagination.

Dundee could go top of the Championship with a win on Saturday, if Queen’s Park slip up against Partick Thistle on Friday.

Arbroath v Dundee ticket sales ‘exceeding expectation’

Arbroath are now six games unbeaten, hoping for a win that will go a long way towards securing their Championship status.

With almost 1,500 season tickets sold, Arbroath fans are exceeding the levels of support they enjoyed during last year’s title push.

“We have been delighted with the response to ticket sales for this game,” said Arbroath commercial director Paul Reid.

Arbroath v @DundeeFC – Saturday 8th April – 3:00pm kick off PLEASE NOTE – All CoelBrew Main Stand Seats are sold out, the only tickets left now are for the terracing. Buy your tickets here; Arbroath – https://t.co/tYeBGnfOzS Dundee – https://t.co/FVjhqOQ7Dp pic.twitter.com/f72CTW5mcl — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) April 3, 2023

“Dundee have sold the majority of their allocation.

“Our fans are continuing to back us in big numbers too.

“Our supporters have been incredible loyal this year, with record season ticket sales and big crowds at Gayfield.

“They often buy tickets at the last minute but so many have already been bought that I’d advise against that for this game.

“We have three home games now and want as many of them with us to roar the team onto safety.”

Arbroath invest in new scoreboard

New Gayfield Scoreboard presented by https://t.co/3Ebg1e4XwY Supporters at Gayfield this weekend will notice a significant enhancement to the stadium with the installation of a brand new electronic scoreboard thanks to Inverbrothock Playgroup. Read more; https://t.co/xYjzdBL59x pic.twitter.com/NFrYOZ0slW — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) April 6, 2023

Meanwhile, Arbroath have installed a new scoreboard – thanks to support from a local playgroup.

The Angus side hold the world record for their 36-0 win over Aberdeen Bon Accord in 1885.

And they will showcase the scoreboard for the first time on Saturday.

Sponsored by Inverbrothock Playgroup, the digital scoreboard will take pride of place on the media centre at Gayfield.

“This was a key upgrade I was keen to bring to Gayfield,” added Reid.

“Thanks to their (Inverbrothock Playgroup) foresight and generosity, we are able to offer this to our fans sooner than anticipated.”

Inverbrothock Playgroup manager Jennifer Beattie said: “My family are season ticket holders.

“We constantly hear the shouts from the younger fans of ‘how long to go?’ and ‘what’s the score?’

“This was the perfect way to support the club.”