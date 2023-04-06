Arbroath v Dundee: Gayfield gate could top 5,000 mark as Angus side install new scoreboard for crunch Championship clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath v Dundee: Gayfield gate could top 5,000 mark as Angus side install new scoreboard for crunch Championship clash

Dundee have fewer than 500 of their 3,000 allocation left with ticket sales also booming in the home end as Arbroath unveil new scoreboard.

By Ewan Smith
Arbroath and Dundee fans are expected to pack into Gayfield on Saturday. Image: SNS
Arbroath and Dundee fans are expected to pack into Gayfield on Saturday. Image: SNS

Arbroath could welcome their biggest crowd in 11 years to Gayfield with over 5,000 expected for title-chasing Dundee’s visit on Saturday.

Dark Blues now have fewer than 500 of their original 3,000 allocation left.

Arbroath fans are also rushing to back Dick Campbell’s side’s survival fight.

And with just two days to go to the crucial Championship match, supporters are advised to ‘buy online early’ to avoid disappointment, with no cash gate on Saturday.

Arbroath fans have backed their club in huge numbers this term. Image: David Young / Shutterstock

Arbroath welcomed their biggest crowd since 2012 when 5,154 attended a Scottish Premiership play-off clash with Inverness in May 2022.

Only a 5,985 crowd in a 4-0 Scottish Cup loss to Rangers in January 2012 has beaten that in recent times.

But Saturday’s clash between the neighbouring clubs has captured the imagination.

Dundee could go top of the Championship with a win on Saturday, if Queen’s Park slip up against Partick Thistle on Friday.

Arbroath v Dundee ticket sales ‘exceeding expectation’

Arbroath are now six games unbeaten, hoping for a win that will go a long way towards securing their Championship status.

With almost 1,500 season tickets sold, Arbroath fans are exceeding the levels of support they enjoyed during last year’s title push.

“We have been delighted with the response to ticket sales for this game,” said Arbroath commercial director Paul Reid.

“Dundee have sold the majority of their allocation.

“Our fans are continuing to back us in big numbers too.

“Our supporters have been incredible loyal this year, with record season ticket sales and big crowds at Gayfield.

“They often buy tickets at the last minute but so many have already been bought that I’d advise against that for this game.

“We have three home games now and want as many of them with us to roar the team onto safety.”

Arbroath invest in new scoreboard

Meanwhile, Arbroath have installed a new scoreboard – thanks to support from a local playgroup.

The Angus side hold the world record for their 36-0 win over Aberdeen Bon Accord in 1885.

And they will showcase the scoreboard for the first time on Saturday.

Sponsored by Inverbrothock Playgroup, the digital scoreboard will take pride of place on the media centre at Gayfield.

“This was a key upgrade I was keen to bring to Gayfield,” added Reid.

.Arbroath commercial director Paul Reid. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media

“Thanks to their (Inverbrothock Playgroup) foresight and generosity, we are able to offer this to our fans sooner than anticipated.”

Inverbrothock Playgroup manager Jennifer Beattie said: “My family are season ticket holders.

“We constantly hear the shouts from the younger fans of ‘how long to go?’ and ‘what’s the score?’

“This was the perfect way to support the club.”

