Dundee United braced for Dylan Levitt bids as SPFL rivals circle

Edinburgh rivals Hearts and Hibs are weighing up approaches for in-demand Dundee United star Dylan Levitt.

The former Manchester United kid, who has previously attracted interest from Cardiff City, has one year left on his deal with the Tannadice outfit after making his initial loan deal permanent last summer.

Levitt has notched 11 goals and four assists in 62 appearances for the Tangerines during him time in Tayside and, despite enduring an injury-hit campaign last term, is considered a prize asset.

And Courier Sport understands both capital clubs have made their interest known to United chiefs.

No formal bids have yet been tabled but United fully expect that to change, sparking a battle for his services during this transfer window.

The Terrors side will only consider selling for a fee well into six figures, despite their Championship status.

Capital clash

Hibs, who failed to beat United in three attempts last season, are tooling up for European football and see the classy playmaker as an ideal addition to bolster their midfield options following the departure of Kyle Magennis.

Levitt would dovetail with Joe Newell as they seek to provide the ammunition for fit-again Martin Boyle and Elie Youan, who completed a permanent move to Easter Road after a successful loan spell.

However, they will face competition from across Auld Reekie.

The Jambos ARE also keen on Levitt, with boss Steven Naismith an admirer of the player.

Returning Hearts coach Liam Fox — now in charge of their ‘B’ team — is also understood known to be effusive in his praise for Levitt’s raw ability, despite criticising the player’s showings last term.

The former United boss is well-placed to pass on his assessment.

Levitt is seen as potentially providing a creative spark in the Tynecastle midfield; something lacking since the departure of Robert Snodgrass, and complimenting the combative streak of Australia ace Cammy Devlin.