Dundee United braced for Dylan Levitt bids as SPFL rivals circle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United braced for Dylan Levitt bids as SPFL rivals circle

Hearts and Hibs have both made their interest in the Welshman known

By Alan Temple
Dylan Levitt, pictured for Dundee United at Tannadice
Levitt has undoubted quality and plenty of admirers. Image: SNS

Edinburgh rivals Hearts and Hibs are weighing up approaches for in-demand Dundee United star Dylan Levitt.

The former Manchester United kid, who has previously attracted interest from Cardiff City, has one year left on his deal with the Tannadice outfit after making his initial loan deal permanent last summer.

Levitt has notched 11 goals and four assists in 62 appearances for the Tangerines during him time in Tayside and, despite enduring an injury-hit campaign last term, is considered a prize asset.

And Courier Sport understands both capital clubs have made their interest known to United chiefs.

No formal bids have yet been tabled but United fully expect that to change, sparking a battle for his services during this transfer window.

The Terrors side will only consider selling for a fee well into six figures, despite their Championship status.

Capital clash

Hibs, who failed to beat United in three attempts last season, are tooling up for European football and see the classy playmaker as an ideal addition to bolster their midfield options following the departure of Kyle Magennis.

Levitt would dovetail with Joe Newell as they seek to provide the ammunition for fit-again Martin Boyle and Elie Youan, who completed a permanent move to Easter Road after a successful loan spell.

However, they will face competition from across Auld Reekie.

The Jambos ARE also keen on Levitt, with boss Steven Naismith an admirer of the player.

Former Dundee United boss Liam Fox, now at Hearts.
Liam Fox, now back at Hearts as ‘B’ team boss, is well-placed to vouch for Levitt’s class. Image: SNS

Returning Hearts coach Liam Fox — now in charge of their ‘B’ team — is also understood known to be effusive in his praise for Levitt’s raw ability, despite criticising the player’s showings last term.

The former United boss is well-placed to pass on his assessment.

Levitt is seen as potentially providing a creative spark in the Tynecastle midfield; something lacking since the departure of Robert Snodgrass, and complimenting the combative streak of Australia ace Cammy Devlin.

More from The Courier

Perth train station.
Trains south of Perth disrupted by signalling fault
The front of Dundee United's new home kit
'The best kit in YEARS': Dundee United fans react as Tangerines unveil new home…
Police outside the Sleeperz Hotel in Dundee after being called to a disturbance.
Woman, 35, charged after disturbance at Dundee hotel
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — 'Crackhead judge' and Bible verses
A Tayside Aviation plane preparing to land at Dundee Airport. Image: DC Thomson.
Tories defeated as Perth and Kinross Council votes to ban domestic flights for staff
Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon in a navy Scottish Government gilet, standing in front of a woman shearing a sheep.
BRIAN HENDERSON: Scottish Government's Royal Highland Show performance was a poor fit for farmers
Michelle Frampton.
Perth and Kinross Council makes stand against racial hate towards Travellers
Firefighters gathered outside Perth and Kinross headquarters on Wednesday, June 28 2023.
Perth and Kinross councillors demand Holyrood meeting over fire cuts
Dunfermline assistant manager Dave Mackay. Image: Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay says Dunfermline 'definitely need players in' but will be patient
small child drawing with crayons, photographed from above.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Why I won't be binning any more of my kids' drawings