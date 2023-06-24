St Johnstone star Dan Phillips OUT of Trinidad and Tobago Gold Cup squad through injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone star Dan Phillips OUT of Trinidad and Tobago Gold Cup squad through injury

The 22-year-old picked up a quad injury in the last pre-tournament friendly.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone's Dan Phillips has pulled out of Trinidad and Tobago's Gold Cup squad through injury.
St Johnstone's Dan Phillips has pulled out of Trinidad and Tobago's Gold Cup squad through injury.

St Johnstone midfielder Dan Phillips has had to withdraw from Trinidad and Tobago’s Concacaf Gold Cup squad through injury, according to reports from America.

Head coach Angus Eve had hoped that the 22-year-old only sustained a dead leg in Tuesday’s pre-tournament friendly draw with Haiti.

But it has turned out to be a slightly more serious quad injury and it is expected to keep him out of action for two to three weeks.

The good news for Saints is that he’ll have plenty of time to recover for the start of the Premiership season – and Phillips may even be available for the Viaplay Cup.

But, with Eve’s side playing their last Gold Cup group game on July 2, Trinidad and Tobago Newsday have reported that he has left their Fort Lauderdale camp and been replaced by Luke Singh.

