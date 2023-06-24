St Johnstone star Dan Phillips OUT of Trinidad and Tobago Gold Cup squad through injury

St Johnstone midfielder Dan Phillips has had to withdraw from Trinidad and Tobago’s Concacaf Gold Cup squad through injury, according to reports from America.

Head coach Angus Eve had hoped that the 22-year-old only sustained a dead leg in Tuesday’s pre-tournament friendly draw with Haiti.

But it has turned out to be a slightly more serious quad injury and it is expected to keep him out of action for two to three weeks.

The good news for Saints is that he’ll have plenty of time to recover for the start of the Premiership season – and Phillips may even be available for the Viaplay Cup.

But, with Eve’s side playing their last Gold Cup group game on July 2, Trinidad and Tobago Newsday have reported that he has left their Fort Lauderdale camp and been replaced by Luke Singh.