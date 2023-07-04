3 talking points as youthful St Johnstone offer glimpse of future in Dunfermline draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

3 talking points as youthful St Johnstone offer glimpse of future in Dunfermline draw

Saints kicked off their pre-season calendar at East End Park.

By Sean Hamilton
Ross Sinclair did well for St Johnstone in the last two games of the season.
Ross Sinclair turned in a solid performance in goal against Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

A stunning Graham Carey strike saw St Johnstone draw with Dunfermline in their first pre-season friendly.

But far more notable than the result was manager Steven MacLean’s youth-focused approach.

By full-time, seven young hopefuls had featured for the Perth side on an evening that threw up a number of talking points.

Lack of depth

Steven MacLean hasn’t hidden from the fact he needs new recruits.

Saints and Hearts remain the only Premiership sides yet to make a signing this summer.

At East End Park, one look at the Perth side’s playing group was enough to illustrate the problem.

Outwith Callum Booth, who is returning from injury, Saints’ bench was made up entirely of youth team prospects.

That won’t do in the top flight.

St Johnstone interim manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean knows his squad is lacking in depth after Dunfermline friendly. Image: SNS.

There are three-and-a-half weeks left until St Johnstone’s league campaign gets underway, ironically enough against the Jam Tarts.

Gaffer MacLean is hopeful the market will start to shift as the big kick-off approaches.

He is also determined not to sign players purely to boost numbers.

He doesn’t want ballast, he wants talent.

The closer Saints get to August 5, the thinner the line between the two will get.

Youth in spotlight

One consequence of Saints’ shortage of numbers is the opportunity afforded to the club’s young talent.

Three young hopefuls started against Dunfermline, having been challenged by their manager to grasp the opportunity to impress.

St Johnstone youngster Alex Ferguson impressed with East Fife on loan.
Alex Ferguson: St Johnstone star impressed with East Fife on loan. Image: SNS.

Alex Ferguson, who caught the eye on loan in East Fife’s midfield last season, was deployed at right-back and looked comfortingly assured until he was replaced by Taylor Steven just after Graham Carey’s superb strike to level the contest at 1-1.

Ferguson had taken a sore one early on and MacLean’s instinct to protect the youngster was completely understandable.

Liam Parker was another young hopeful handed a start and alongside captain Liam Gordon in the heart of defence, he was a sturdy, impressively unhurried participant.

Saints had started second best and fell behind to a Craig Wighton strike before Carey’s superb equaliser.

In the aftermath, they took a more controlled – and controlling – approach, helped by their youthful stars’ increasing comfort in their roles.

Cammy Ballantyne is a known quantity these days and was a combative presence in the centre of the park, while Steven, whose introduction marked the turning point in the contest, pushed his opposing full-back high up the park, nullifying the Pars’ ability to attack down the left flank.

Taylor Steven (third right) celebrates with Graham carey after his shot hit the crossbar against Cove Rangers and Carey scored.
Taylor Steven (right) was given his chance against Dunfermline. Image: SNS

The youthful Perth side strung together a few neat moves in a second half that threatened to catch alight but never quite made it.

Ben McCrystal replaced Ali Crawford with 25 minutes to go and was a hustling, bustling, enthusiastic presence.

Fran Franczak was given 15 minutes, tasked, like Steven before him, with pressing high, this time on the right flank, and supporting Stevie May up top.

Jackson Mylchreest took May’s place with seven minutes to go as Saints’ age profile dipped arguably as low as it ever has.

They won’t all play regular football at McDiarmid Park this season. In fact, most of them won’t, with development loans the likely outcome.

But on the evidence presented at East End Park, the kids are more than alright.

New No 1

Saints have needed a ‘proper’ No 1 since Zander Clark left the club two summers ago.

Remi Matthews was an able stand-in but, as last season went on, it became increasingly clear his stay would be a temporary one.

Enter Ross Sinclair.

The 22-year-old stopper’s development has been well managed by Saints, who sent him for loan spells with Brechin, Cowdenbeath and Montrose.

Steven MacLean, seeing what was coming for Sinclair, blooded the young keeper in the Premiership in Saints’ final two fixtures of last season.

Ross Sinclair has impressed his manager. Image: SNS.
Ross Sinclair looked comfortable in Dunfermline friendly. Image: SNS.

Now it appears the No 1 jersey is his to lose.

There was little he could have done to prevent Dunfermline’s opener at East End Park.

The Pars were in the ascendency and Saints’ defence had failed to deal with a loose ball in the box, allowing Wighton to lash it home.

He will start Saints’ next pre-season game, at East Fife next Tuesday.

He’s unlikely to be bombarded, but if his positioning, ability to claim crosses and use of the ball is as it was at East End Park, he’ll still be there in the Viaplay Cup.

MacLean will sign another goalkeeper this summer.

But, as the latest homegrown player to emerge onto the first team scene, you get the feeling Saints fans will be delighted if Sinclair keeps proving himself worthy.

