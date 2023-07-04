Dundee boss Tony Docherty reads ex-Dundee United manager’s book in search of ‘sporting edge’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reads ex-Dundee United manager’s book in search of ‘sporting edge’

Tony Docherty is determined to always be developing as a manager.

By Sean Hamilton
Tony Docherty has been reading former Dundee United boss Micky Mellon's management book. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty has been reading former Dundee United boss Micky Mellon's management book. Image: SNS

Tony Docherty admits he is constantly exploring new avenues to gain a sporting edge – including reading a former Dundee United boss’s book.

Every day is a school day for the Dundee manager, who completed a post-graduate qualification last year, works with the SFA and is never slow to pick the brains of people from other sports.

Docherty is also an avid reader and is currently completing “The First 100 days: Lessons In Leadership From The Football Bosses”, which was co-authored by ex-Terrors manager Micky Mellon.

The book contains contributions from the likes of Sam Allardyce, David Moyes and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Docherty admits he is enjoying it.

The 52-year-old said: “I am probably an educationalist. When I went out of work at Aberdeen, I did the LMA (League Managers Association) course on football management.

Former Dundee United boss Micky Mellon.

“It was a University of Liverpool degree and you pick up so much from other sports and different areas of your own sport.

“I also do a lot of work with the SFA in between, doing the coaching courses and I have also spoken to a few of the rugby boys.

“There are loads you can get from sports and business. You adapt things to your environment.

“Footballers are also human beings. It is trying to manage and get the best out of them.

“Any opportunity or research I can do, then I will do it.

“It is keeping up to date with what is new and relative. Keeping yourself current is important and I am quite big on that.

“I am reading Micky Mellon’s book ‘The First 100 days’.  It is really good.

“I love that and all the high-performance podcasts. You need to be current and relevant.

“The more experienced players are all doing that and looking for that marginal gain. If you don’t do that then you are getting left behind.”

Tony Docherty relishing being own man

Docherty is in Ireland at the moment with Dundee having two games against Bray Wanderers on Wednesday night and then another friendly with Scott Brown’s Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

The manager, who was previously Derek McInnes’s long-term assistant, admits he is enjoying being a boss in his own right for the first time, even if it is giving him some sleepless nights.

Docherty added: “The buck stops with me now, they are my decisions. I am really, really enjoying it.

“I felt ready for it. I had served a long apprenticeship as an assistant manager.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: Craig Foy/SNS.

“You are not getting a lot of sleep because you are always thinking about things.”

Docherty also declared what he believes is Dundee’s No.1 priority this season as they prepare to make their return to the Premiership.

He stated: “The first objective, as the newly-promoted club – and I have done it before, albeit as an assistant with St Johnstone and Kilmarnock – has to be survival.

“We will have internal objectives that we’ll keep to ourselves.

“We don’t look further beyond that just now.”

