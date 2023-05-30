Tony Docherty: Chance to work with ‘living legend’ Gordon Strachan at Dundee was huge attraction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Tony Docherty: Chance to work with ‘living legend’ Gordon Strachan at Dundee was huge attraction

New Dundee manager is no stranger to Strachan - and can't wait to lean on his experience.

By Sean Hamilton
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan (left) and new manager Tony Docherty (right). Images: David Young/SNS
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan (left) and new manager Tony Docherty (right). Images: David Young/SNS

The prospect of having ‘living legend’ Gordon Strachan in his corner made taking the Dundee manager’s job an easy decision for Tony Docherty.

‘Doc’ succeeded Gary Bowyer as Dark Blues boss on Monday and will lead his side into the Premiership next season.

With over 700 games as assistant manager to Derek McInnes under his belt, Docherty is no stranger to the requirements of the dugout.

Nevertheless, as a first time boss, he will not shy away from accepting support – and the Dundee gaffer feels having Gordon Strachan on hand at Dundee is as good as it gets.

“The lure of working with Gordon Strachan really appeals to me,” he said.

Gordon Strachan alongside Dundee chief John Nelms
Gordon Strachan and Dundee managing director John Nelms at Dens Park.

“I worked with Gordon Strachan in the national set up and I loved every minute and every second of it.

“When I see his passion for the job and what he wants to do here it aligns with my philosophy and my views and my vision.

“And when I hear John (Nelms, Dundee managing director) outline his view for the club it’s in tandem with what I want to do.

“There seems a real alignment and my role as manager is to make sure there is alignment through the club.”

On Strachan, he added: “Who wouldn’t want that relationship with Gordon Strachan? Did you watch the Gothenburg documentary? That encapsulates everything.

“I wouldn’t want to embarrass him but Gordon Strachan is an absolute living legend of the game.

“With all his experiences, who wouldn’t want to tap into that?

“And I have experienced it because I have worked with him. I know Gordon Strachan, I’ve worked with him and I want to tap into everything.

Gordon Strachan shields the ball from England’s Phil Neal in 1983.

“I got that opportunity to do that with Scotland but that was a temporary thing. But now I’ve got the opportunity to work with him again and that’s a huge factor.

“I’ve kept in regular contact with Gordon since those Scotland days and I’ve played a little bit of golf with him and had cups of teas and coffees with him.

“His vision and philosophy for this club excites me. And to have someone of that quality and with his contacts and his standing in the game standing shoulder to shoulder, you want someone like that with you in your first gig.”

Job number one for Docherty is recruitment.

With just four contracted players, a huge amount of work is required to scout and sign an entire squad.

But rather than be daunted, the new Dundee boss is relishing the chance to shape a team exactly the way he wants.

He explained: “You almost have a blank canvas and that’s a great situation because it’s your call on what you bring in and what you want to bring in.

Tony Docherty is unveiled as the new Dundee manager during Monday’s press conferece at the Gardyne campus training centre. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

“There’s nothing worse, we had it at Bristol City, where you inherit the previous three managers’ players.

“That’s difficult because you are not in control of something, but here there is that control straight away.

“So when you have that control plus the alignment between John, Gordon and myself that’s what excites me.

“Is it daunting to only have four signed players? No, there’s plenty of time to get things done.

“Work has been going on anyway, it has already been happening. There have also been talks with the players who are out of contract.

“For me, it’s about getting the right type to build a culture and reflect me.

“To do that you have to have the young, hungry ones like you have here but you also need the good experienced pros to drive it along.

“I want the fans who come along to know what they’re going to be watching – a team playing with energy and giving everything for the blue jersey.”

John Nelms welcomes Tony Docherty to Dundee. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

As far as the fans are concerned, Docherty was at pains to point out they are getting a manager who fully understands the culture around the club.

Despite working elsewhere in Scotland, the 52-year-old has lived in Dundee for almost two decades.

As a result, he knows supporters concerns – and the potential having such an active fan base offers.

“I know what the Dundee fans want to see, I speak to Dundee supporters every day because I live here,” Docherty said.

“There is a definite appeal because of that. I know the pulse of this city because I’ve been here for 18 years.

“My kids were born and brought up here, they’re Dundonians.

“When you live somewhere you know what the place is about, what the fans are about.

“A lot of people arrive here and think ‘this is a big club’ but I know that already.

“I want stability for this club and that will come from the alignment between the owner all the way down.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee FC

Paul McMullan (Image: SNS).
Paul McMullan reportedly set for Dundee exit as winger mulls other offers
Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins celebrates winning the Championship at Ochilview. Image: PA
Dundee hand Adam Legzdins extended contract as goalkeeper hails club's 'fantastic' fans
Tony Docherty met the media on Monday at his unveiling. Image; Craig Williamson/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty: I've got 'right tools' to succeed at Dens Park
New Dundee manager Tony Docherty with managing director John Nelms. Image: SNS.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee - the club that never stops surprising
Dundee's Cammy Kerr with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS
Dundee's Cammy Kerr insists 'there's no place I'd rather be' as he pens new…
Dens Park general view.
Dundee announce loss of almost £900,000 - and anticipate more to come
New Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
New Dundee manager Tony Docherty's in-tray - first things on the agenda to begin…
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray
EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray opens up on Raith Rovers 'transparency' after talks with Dundee
Tony Docherty.
LEE WILKIE: New Dundee boss Tony Docherty needs to build team with a strong…
New Dundee boss Tony Docherty at the Dark Blues' Gardyne training base. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
Tony Docherty reveals Walter Smith advice that convinced him Dundee was right move

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]