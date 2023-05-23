Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Dundee’s out-of-contract players assessed – do they stay or do they go?

The Dark Blues have only four of their current squad signed up for next season - who else may join them once a new manager arrives?

Dundee stars (from left) Josh Mulligan, Luke McCowan and Max Anderson are out of contract.
By George Cran

Without a new manager, the clock is ticking for Dundee and their out-of-contract players.

And there are a lot of them at Dens Park.

All enjoying a summer break but unsure what the future holds until a new head coach is installed.

It has been almost two weeks since Gary Bowyer was shown the door yet there remains no way for the squad to plan ahead.

Will they be at Dundee or will they be moving on?

As difficult as it may be to assess, Courier Sport has had a go at doing just that.

Gary Bowyer left Dundee just days after winning the Championship. Image: PA.

No-brainers

There are some no-brainers in the existing Dens Park squad for new contract offers, whoever the manager may be.

Exciting youngster Josh Mulligan is certainly in that bracket.

Able to play across the midfield and at full-back, the 20-year-old seemed to grow with every appearance.

He also has some Premiership goals to his name which shows the step up won’t faze him. The question is whether he has better offers from elsewhere.

Josh Mulligan takes on Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.

The man he kept out of the team in the latter stages of last season, Cammy Kerr, may have to prove himself to a new manager but last season was one of his strongest in dark blue and is likely to stay.

The central defence pairing of Ryan Sweeney and Lee Ashcroft, too, were impressive for most of the Championship campaign.

Dundee will need to add in that area for the step up to the top flight but keeping two strong centre-backs seems sensible for any manager.

Jordan McGhee, too, is a manager’s dream. Willing to play anywhere, play through injury if possible and a leader in the dressing-room, it showed how much Dundee missed him late in the season.

Likely to be kept if possible

In attack, Alex Jakubiak demonstrated his ability last season after shaking off the injury issues that have blighted his time at Dens Park.

A main striker will be needed for next season but 10 goals last season is a decent return. Depending on the manager, has done enough to earn a chance in the top flight.

On his day, Luke McCowan has shown he can cut it in the Premiership. His issue has been consistency.

But his attitude and ability to get goals from midfield would be appreciated by most managers.

Dundee attackers Luke McCowan and Alex Jakubiak. Image: SNS.

In a perfect world Paul McMullan would also be a no-brainer for an incoming manager to get signed up.

However, rumours have swirled of a summer move while his form dipped considerably towards the end of the campaign.

However, if there is a deal to be done why would you let a player like McMullan go?

Finally we come to young goalkeeper Harry Sharp. Game time was limited last season but his start to the campaign showed a goalie with real potential. The club has to hold onto its assets.

Question marks

Next we come to a group of players where there is a bit more doubt.

Goalkeeper Adam Legzdins has done sterling work since arriving at Dens Park, helping the club to two promotions.

He’s part of the three-man leadership group but a new manager may feel there’s need for a new No 1 next season.

At 36, there is still time in a goalkeeper’s career so keeping the former Derby and Birmingham man at the club while bringing in competition may be the way the club goes.

Left-back Jordan Marshall in action for Dundee this season.
Left-back Jordan Marshall. Image: SNS.

As for left-back Jordan Marshall, it really depends on the type of manager that’s coming in.

A new boss that likes attacking full-backs will be happy to keep ‘Marsh’ but a more defensive-minded coach may not be a fan.

However, keeping Marshall and bringing in competition again wouldn’t be the worst plan.

Convincing to do

Max Anderson, meanwhile, didn’t have a good campaign by his standards last season.

Undoubted ability and endless energy, it just didn’t happen for the young midfielder and he didn’t even make the squad for the title-decider at Queen’s Park.

Again, it all depends on the incoming manager but last season won’t have done Anderson any favours.

Young defender Sam Fisher finished last season with two league-winners medals after a loan spell at Dunfermline in the first half of the season.

Dundee’s Max Anderson celebrates a goal at Cove Rangers alongside fellow academy graduate Lyall Cameron. Image: SNS.

Would he fancy being a back-up defender in the Premiership next season? He wouldn’t have any issue picking up another club if he decided to leave Dundee this summer.

Big question marks hang over Pierre Reedy due to his very short time on the pitch in a Dundee shirt, barely 20 minutes in total.

Impossible to predict but the change of manager won’t have been ideal for the American.

Expected to move on

Long-serving midfielder Paul McGowan is certain to move on and has already stated his desire to sign a permanent deal at Dunfermline after his loan there.

That would see him leave the club after 302 appearances, 20th on the all-time list.

Another former Celtic man, Cillian Sheridan, meanwhile, hasn’t had troubles to seek on the injury front.

The big striker has shown flashes of his ability in dark blue but two ruptured Achilles tendon injuries have been major blows for the player.

Fin Robertson scored his first goals for Dundee last season. Image: SNS.

It’s likely once he’s recovered from the latest one he’ll be on the lookout for a new club.

And finally we come to Fin Robertson. Dundee through-and-through and a serious talent when he emerged on the scene, things just haven’t worked for Robertson over the past couple of seasons.

Like Anderson, he was left out of the matchday squad towards the end of the campaign and though a change in manager may give Robertson another chance, a new start may be the way for the 20-year-old to get his mojo back.

He made 16 appearances last season, scoring three goals, but failed to nail down a regular spot and has only played 27 minutes since January.

One who has already departed is goalkeeper Ian Lawlor, after he joined Doncaster Rovers on Monday night.

Whatever decisions are made, there is plenty of work to do for the incoming manager.

