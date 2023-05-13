Numbers behind Dundee FC’s title win – including remarkable 31-year league record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Numbers behind Dundee FC’s title win – including remarkable 31-year league record

Courier Sport take a look at the stats behind the Dark Blues' Championship triumph.

Dundee lift Championship trophy after win over Queen's Park.
Dundee celebrate with the Championship trophy at Ochilview. Image: SNS.
By George Cran

The Premiership beckons once more for Dundee Football Club.

They are heading back to the top flight as champions of the second tier for the sixth time in their 130-year history.

It may not have been plain-sailing all the way to the Championship trophy lift.

But it was done in true Dundee style – nail-biting to the very end.

The final-day title decider was a game that will live long in the memory of all who witnessed it.

Gary Bowyer’s final match in charge of the Dark Blues was a remarkable rollercoaster ride of goals, goals and more goals.

But how did they measure up to the rest of the division across the entire campaign?

Dundee’s Lee Ashcroft celebrates with the Championship trophy. Image: PA.

Team

The only stat that really matters at the end of the day is the amount of points won – Dundee won 63 from 36 games, five more than the rest.

Remarkably that’s the lowest points total for any second-tier winner since 1991/92 (Covid-affected seasons removed) – it was the Dark Blues who were top 31 years ago as well with 58 points from 44 games.

Dundee won 34 of their 63 points at Dens Park (54%) and 29 on the road (seven wins, eight draws and three defeats).

Only Greenock Morton had a better home record (by one point, Partick Thistle and Queen’s Park both won 34 points as well as the Dee) while Ayr and Inverness bettered Dundee’s away record by just one point.

The Dark Blues and Queen’s Park won more games than any other side with 17 each but, crucially, the title winners lost only seven matches – that’s two fewer than Morton and a massive five fewer than the Spiders.

Dundee and Queen’s Park won more games than any other side in the Championship. Image: SNS.

With 66 goals scored, Dundee were the top scorers and 40 goals conceded also gives them the best defence across the division.

On the disciplinary front, the Dens men picked up 52 yellow cards – three more than Ayr United and seven more than the least, the 45 for Queen’s Park. Greenock Morton received 92.

However, Dundee were the bad boys of the division with more reds than any other side. Four teams had four but the Dark Blues saw five sent off – Ryan Sweeney twice, Josh Mulligan twice and Ben Williamson once.

Dundee's Ryan Sweeney is giving his marching orders.
Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney was sent off twice in the past season.

Individuals

The top appearance-maker across the campaign was winger Paul McMullan (46), followed by Ryan Sweeney (44), Lee Ashcroft and Josh Mulligan (both 42) and Luke McCowan (40).

Most league starts was Sweeney with 32, centre-back partner Ashcroft in second with 32.

Of course, trophy-laden Lyall Cameron ended the campaign as the club’s top goalscorer with 14 in all competitions. He also scored the only hat-trick of the campaign, in the 7-0 thrashing of Hamilton.

Zach Robinson, though, scored more league goals than the Dens academy graduate with 12 of his 13 Dundee goals coming in the Championship.

Luke McCowan and Alex Jakubiak both hit double figures with their strikes on that fateful final day of the campaign, McCowan getting seven in the league and Jakubiak six.

On the assists front, Paul McMullan was once more king at Dens Park. He was pipped in the Championship standings by Dom Thomas (12) of Queen’s Park but managed 11 in 35 league games.

Add in cup assists and McMullan finished the campaign with 14 assists and seven goals for the Dark Blues.

Alex Jakubiak and Zach Robinson both hit double figures this season. Image: SNS.

At the other end, clean sheets were in abundance for the Dark Blues with 16 in total – five ahead of any other side.

Adam Legzdins earned 10 of those, Ian Lawlor three and Harry Sharp was in for three as well.

Top of the league charts were Brian Schwake (Morton), Calum Ferrie (Queen’s Park) and Charlie Albinson (Ayr) all with 11.

Attendances

Dundee fans enjoying themselves at Dens Park. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Finally, how did Dundee’s crowds compare to the rest of the division?

The club’s average attendance plunged by 19.3% from the previous campaign, thanks to the loss of Premiership away crowds.

This season saw an average gate of 4,865 in the past season, more than double the average of eight clubs in the division.

Partick Thistle’s average was 3,122 with Inverness on 2,277 as third-highest. Bottom of the pile were Queen’s Park with 1,008, just behind Cove Rangers on 1,018.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Ambition cruise ship. Image: Ambassador Cruise Line
Inside 700ft cruise ship set to dock in Dundee – and when to see…
2
CR0042729, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the V&A in Dundee promoting the exhibition. Picture Shows: Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the Tartan Exhibition in the V&A in Dundee. Thursday 11th May 2023. Image:Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Cumming sports ‘Yes’ campaign kilt and weighs in on Joanna Cherry stooshie…
5
3
Kyle Falconer of The View swings a punch and aims kick. Image: The Window Co/Twitter.
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
3
4
Monifieth High School, which is among the top 10% of the Times Scotland School League
Tributes paid after death of Monifieth High chemistry teacher
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Family pay tribute to Jack Stewart Picture shows; Jack Stewart . N/A. Supplied by Stewart family. Date; Unknown
Family of Dundee schoolboy Jack Stewart pay tribute to ‘light of their lives’
6
McArthur Manor manager Nicholas Lungley outside the 18th century property. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire couple’s six-year labour of love creating luxury country house
7
General view of Dundee East delivery office
Royal Mail apologises over more post delays in east of Dundee
8
The View singer Kyle Falconer seeming to throw a punch at fellow band member Kieran Webster. Image: The Window Co/Twitter
The View break silence over ‘brotherly bust-up’ after Kyle Falconer attack
9
Dundee's search for a new manager continues. Who will it be?
FAN VIEW: The vacant Dundee manager hotseat – who do supporters want to replace…
7
10
Farmer Iain Gall with the jet set to become a luxury getaway pod. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Sky’s the limit for Angus farmer’s ‘Air’ BnB in converted private jet

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]