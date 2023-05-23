Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Ian Lawlor departs Dundee as new boss hails ‘commanding’ goalkeeper

The 28-year-old leaves Dens Park after two years with the Dark Blues.

By George Cran
Former Dundee goalkeeper Ian Lawlor.
Ian Lawlor has signed a two-year deal with Doncaster Rovers.

The former Ireland U/21 goalkeeper leaves Dundee after two seasons at Dens Park to rejoin Rovers, where he spent four-and-a-half years previously.

The 28-year-old is the first of this season’s Championship winning squad to leave the Dark Blues with the vast majority of the squad out of contract this summer.

Manager Gary Bowyer, members of his staff and head of recruitment Gary Ogilvie all left at the end of the campaign and the club are still searching for a new manager.

Lawlor, though, has made the decision to move on and return to another club where he won promotion, helping Doncaster up from League Two to League One in 2017.

Ian Lawlor during a Dundee derby at Tannadice.

That’s the job once more for Grant McCann this season after Rovers finished 18th in League Two last season following relegation from the third tier the campaign previous.

Lawlor posted a simple message on social media, writing on Twitter he said: “Buzzing to be back, can’t wait to get going.”

‘Delighted’

His new manager Grant McCann told Doncaster’s club media what he expects from his first signing since he himself returned to the club this month.

McCann said: “Ian is someone I know, I’ve worked with him before.

“He had a good relationship here with the fans and the previous promotion here is a massive factor for me, he’s been there and done it.

“He’s been involved in a Dundee team that won the league last year. Yes, he didn’t play the games he wanted but there were circumstances around it.

“We are absolutely delighted to get him. He is commanding, he’s 6ft 4in and kicks the ball a mile.

“A good communicator and most of all a good person.”

Lawlor totalled 16 appearances for Dundee across his two seasons, keeping five clean sheets.

