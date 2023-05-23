Ian Lawlor departs Dundee as new boss hails ‘commanding’ goalkeeper

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ian Lawlor has signed a two-year deal with Doncaster Rovers.

The former Ireland U/21 goalkeeper leaves Dundee after two seasons at Dens Park to rejoin Rovers, where he spent four-and-a-half years previously.

The 28-year-old is the first of this season’s Championship winning squad to leave the Dark Blues with the vast majority of the squad out of contract this summer.

Manager Gary Bowyer, members of his staff and head of recruitment Gary Ogilvie all left at the end of the campaign and the club are still searching for a new manager.

Lawlor, though, has made the decision to move on and return to another club where he won promotion, helping Doncaster up from League Two to League One in 2017.

That’s the job once more for Grant McCann this season after Rovers finished 18th in League Two last season following relegation from the third tier the campaign previous.

Lawlor posted a simple message on social media, writing on Twitter he said: “Buzzing to be back, can’t wait to get going.”

‘Delighted’

His new manager Grant McCann told Doncaster’s club media what he expects from his first signing since he himself returned to the club this month.

McCann said: “Ian is someone I know, I’ve worked with him before.

“He had a good relationship here with the fans and the previous promotion here is a massive factor for me, he’s been there and done it.

“He’s been involved in a Dundee team that won the league last year. Yes, he didn’t play the games he wanted but there were circumstances around it.

“We are absolutely delighted to get him. He is commanding, he’s 6ft 4in and kicks the ball a mile.

“A good communicator and most of all a good person.”

Lawlor totalled 16 appearances for Dundee across his two seasons, keeping five clean sheets.