Steven Fletcher fitness latest as Jim Goodwin reveals Aziz Behich apology to Dundee United teammates

Goodwin could be without Behich and Fletcher against Kilmarnock

By Alan Temple
Behich, left, and Fletcher. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin will give Dundee United star Steven Fletcher until the morning of the Kilmarnock match to prove his fitness.

Fletcher, 36, missed out on United’s 2-1 defeat at Livingston on Saturday due to a groin strain and is being assessed on a daily basis as he desperately bids to resume action before the end of the season.

And, given the importance of the former Scotland ace, Goodwin is willing to hold off on a final decision until the “last minute”.

Steven Fletcher has been pivotal for Dundee United. Image: SNS

“Fletcher is touch and go,” confirmed Goodwin.

“It will be last minute and the decision will be made on Wednesday morning. But we are going to try and push him.

“He is that type of character (who wants to play). Unfortunately, with muscle injuries, it is a little bit different. If it is a contact, a bruise or a strained ligament, you can sometimes strap them up.

“But a muscle strain can be very difficult to play through because you are limited with your movements.

“There will be a decision made on him, but we will give him every chance because he is such a vital player for us.”

He added: “The big man will play through the pain barrier, if possible.”

Aziz apology

United will definitely be without the suspended Aziz Behich.

The Australian international, who has been a fine attacking outlet for the Tangerines this season, was dismissed against Livingston after picking up two yellow cards for dissent.

Aziz made a mistake and he has apologised to the group.

Jim Goodwin

The final straw for referee Don Robertson was when Behich sarcastically applauded the whistler after a 50-50 decision went against him.

Goodwin attributes Behich’s frustration to another maddening afternoon of sloppy errors by the Terrors — but revealed that the former PSV Eindhoven and Bursaspor man has apologised to his teammates.

Aziz Behich was sent off late on against Livi. Image: SNS.

“Aziz made a mistake and he has apologised to the group,” said Goodwin.

“He is a key player for us and has been very consistent since I have come in.

“We could do without going into the this big game without him — but we have to.

“Managing the emotions in situations like this will be extremely important. There was real frustration from the players and staff with the way the game had gone on Saturday and the manner of the goals we conceded.

“They were soft goals again from our own point of view. That frustration blew over and that is why Aziz has reacted the way he has.

“It is a regrettable moment, but we have a squad of players to choose from and somebody else is going to have to step in.”

Conversation

