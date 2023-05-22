EXCLUSIVE: Dylan Levitt feared his season was OVER — can he fuel Dundee United great escape?

Dundee United star Dylan Levitt feared his season was over after succumbing to a knee injury in Jim Goodwin’s first match at the helm.

But that galling spell on the sidelines has only made the Wales international more determined to fuel a Tangerine great escape.

Levitt, 22, entered the fray as a second-half substitute on Saturday and, despite a damaging defeat to Livingston, it was a cathartic moment following a period of uncertainty and frustration.

He will be in contention for Wednesday’s do-or-die contest with Kilmarnock at Tannadice, with the looming threat of relegation hanging heavy in the air. If United lose and Ross County beat St Johnstone in Dingwall, the Terrors are down.

However, the hosts would leapfrog Killie with a win.

“When I first suffered the injury, there were some mixed messages — and some suggested the campaign might have been done for me,” Levitt told Courier Sport.

“So, after having doubts about playing again this season, to get on the pitch at Livi was massive.

“I was in a brace for about six weeks then had injections. Those went well and just a couple of days after the injections wore off, I was back on the grass.

“I had never received injections before so you never really know what the outcome will be, but they paid off massively.

“The period out was really tough. I wasn’t on the pitch; I was in the gym every day. As I walked over to the gym, you see the lads training and you get a sense of what you are missing.

“You are in the stands at Tannadice watching the games — you just want to be involved; to help. It’s hard.

“But it was for the best. If I had rushed back, you never know what could have happened.”

Step up

Having emerged unscathed from his outing on Livi’s plastic pitch, Levitt added: “An artificial surface is probably the biggest test you can get after coming back from an injury.

“I’ve had that taste and hopefully it continues on Wednesday.”

Should Levitt be deemed fit enough to start against Kilmarnock — or even produce a more lengthy cameo from the bench — it would be a massive boost for United.

While he has not reached the dazzling levels of last season, Levitt has contributed five goals and three assists in 24 Premiership games.

On his day, he is a game-changer.

We need to grab the opportunity with both hands. Big game, big crowd — so let’s get on the front-foot and win the game. Dylan Levitt

And the Manchester United academy product is acutely aware of what is at stake.

“We need to rise to the occasion; everyone needs to step up,” Levitt continued. “Wednesday is absolutely massive. We know we need to win the last two games. Simple as that.

“We need to grab the opportunity with both hands. Big game, big crowd — so let’s get on the front-foot and win the game.”

Pawlett influence

Peter Pawlett will also be available after making his own comeback from injury against Livi; an exorcising moment after the duo drove each other on during their respective rehabilitations.

“When two of you are working together, aiming for the same goal — and pretty much at the same stage of recovery all the way through — it gives you a boost,” noted Levitt.

“If you are by yourself, it can be really hard.

“Pete and I have both been pushing and driving each other on, so it was nice to get on the pitch together. On a personal level, that was probably the highlight of a disappointing day for the team.”