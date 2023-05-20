Jim Goodwin delivers Steven Fletcher injury update and addresses Aziz Behich red card as ‘extremely angry’ Dundee United boss declares ‘nobody is safe’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Seething Jim Goodwin has slammed the continued defensive failings that threaten to send Dundee United to the Championship.

United, fresh from shipping three preventable goals against Ross County last weekend, conceded a woeful opener against Livingston on Saturday.

Mark Birighitti rushed from his line to intercept a long Cristian Montano pass despite Loick Ayina being in control of the situation, failed to deal with it and allowed Bruce Anderson to steal in and score from a tight angle.

“I’m very frustrated and having to control my emotions and be careful what I say — because I’m extremely angry at the goals we’ve conceded in the last three games,” said a visibly despondent Goodwin.

“We keep shooting ourselves in the foot. A 60-yard punt up the pitch causes us problems. It’s poor decision making and I’m not sure about the level of communication.

“Loick Ayina is a young centre-half, only 19, and is just learning the game. In hindsight, if we had the opportunity back again, then we’d tell him to just deal with it; clear his lines and Biro (Birighitti) would stay on his line.

“Unfortunately, he comes out hoping the ball will come into his box to pick it up, instead of just dealing with it and taking command of the situation.”

Livi’s winner, coming after Ian Harkes had levelled, was rather less calamitous but still eminently preventable, as a simple flicked header by Stephen Kelly sent James Penrice through to slam past Birighitti.

Three-horse race

Yet, United remain in the fight.

Kilmarnock and Ross County both lost, meaning the status quo remains; the Tangerines are two points behind the Highlanders and three adrift of Killie with a superior goal difference.

Derek McInnes’ men visit Tannadice on Wednesday.

“Nobody is safe,” he added. “It is very much still a three-horse race with us, County and Killie — and we have to keep believing.”

However, United must find a way to see off the Ayrshire outfit without Aziz Behich after the Australia international was dismissed in the dying embers.

He appeared to receive both yellow cards for dissent.

“I’ll need to see the referee’s report but, if that’s the case, then it’s extremely disappointing,” conceded Goodwin. “Aziz is an experienced player and very important.

“We can’t afford to lose anyone at this critical stage.”

Steven Fletcher, meanwhile, missed out against Livi with a groin strain but could yet play a part in the run-in.

“He (Fletcher) will be touch and go (for Wednesday),” added Goodwin. “It’s not a major injury but it was enough to keep him out of the game today.

“If he could have played through the pain barrier, he would. But with a groin strain, it’s extremely difficult. He gave himself every chance to play but the game just came too early for him.”