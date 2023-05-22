Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee manager search needs wrapped up quickly – time dragging on helps no one

The Dark Blues are still searching for the man to replace Gary Bowyer after he left 12 days ago.

Dundee celebrate with the Championship trophy at Ochilview on May 5. Image: SNS.
By Lee Wilkie

It’s been more than two weeks since Dundee players and fans were celebrating on the pitch at Ochilview.

Yet, there are still no sign of preparations starting properly for the new season in the Premiership.

They need to appoint a manager first.

But time is ticking on now.

We all know change is needed in the Dundee squad.

I don’t think anyone is suggesting the existing squad would be capable of surviving in the Premiership.

Gary Bowyer left Dundee on May 10. Image: SPFL.

However, you can’t enact that change without the figurehead of a manager in place first.

Stability

Gordon Strachan is there and obviously has immense experience, all the players will have huge respect for him.

But he can’t go handing out contracts only to find the new manager doesn’t fancy the player.

Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan.

I do feel for the players.

I was always one who liked to stay where I was, liked the stability of knowing what the future held.

There’s none of that at Dens Park right now.

I would bet there are other clubs out there putting offers to these players with the guarantee of maybe a two-year deal and knowing who the manager will be and where they see them fitting into their team.

That’s a huge risk for the club.

Right now the void at Dundee isn’t doing anyone any favours.

The Dark Blues need to get on with it.

