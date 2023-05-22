LEE WILKIE: Dundee manager search needs wrapped up quickly – time dragging on helps no one

It’s been more than two weeks since Dundee players and fans were celebrating on the pitch at Ochilview.

Yet, there are still no sign of preparations starting properly for the new season in the Premiership.

They need to appoint a manager first.

But time is ticking on now.

We all know change is needed in the Dundee squad.

I don’t think anyone is suggesting the existing squad would be capable of surviving in the Premiership.

However, you can’t enact that change without the figurehead of a manager in place first.

Stability

Gordon Strachan is there and obviously has immense experience, all the players will have huge respect for him.

But he can’t go handing out contracts only to find the new manager doesn’t fancy the player.

I do feel for the players.

I was always one who liked to stay where I was, liked the stability of knowing what the future held.

There’s none of that at Dens Park right now.

I would bet there are other clubs out there putting offers to these players with the guarantee of maybe a two-year deal and knowing who the manager will be and where they see them fitting into their team.

That’s a huge risk for the club.

Right now the void at Dundee isn’t doing anyone any favours.

The Dark Blues need to get on with it.