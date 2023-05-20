Charlie Adam addresses Dundee job link

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

Charlie Adam addresses Dundee job link

Former Dens Park skipper has been credited with an interest in the vacant manager's job at his former club.

By George Cran
Former Dundee captain Charlie Adam kicks the ball. Image: SNS.
Former Dundee captain Charlie Adam. Image: SNS.

Charlie Adam says there has been “no contact” from Dundee over their vacant manager position.

The Dark Blues are on the search for a new boss after Gary Bowyer was dismissed just days after winning the Championship title.

They thought they had their man in former St Johnstone gaffer Callum Davidson, only for the Scottish Cup and League Cup winning manager to pull out of talks at the last minute.

That sent Dens Park managing director John Nelms and technical director Gordon Strachan back to the drawing board.

They have been credited with an interest in ex-Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson while ex-skipper Adam’s interest in the job has been reported.

Gordon Strachan alongside Dundee chief John Nelms
Dundee chiefs John Nelms and Gordon Strachan (left) are searching for a new manager.

However, the ex-Rangers, Liverpool and Stoke man says there has been no word from his boyhood club.

“It’s obviously because of my links and it’s the team I support. I was brought up supporting the club,” Adam told the Blackpool Gazette, where he addressed a link to that vacant role. Bowyer, too, has been linked with a return to Bloomfield Road.

“A lot of names have been linked. Obviously it’s looking like Callum Davidson is not going to become the manager and they’ve got to band some names around.

“At the moment, same again, I’ve had no contact with the football club but I will always look with interest because it’s the team I supported as a kid.”

‘Got to be the right moment’

Adam explained the situation was the same with League One-bound Blackpool, who are looking for a new permanent manager after suffering relegation from the English Championship.

Charlie Adam’s final match at Dens Park saw him score in a victory over Hibs. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

The 37-year-old’s current club, Burnley, are themselves gearing up for a change in division next season after Vincent Kompany led the Clarets back to the Premier League.

Adam is currently a coach with their U/21 side as well as loans manager at Turf Moor.

He added:  “I want to go into management one day but it’s got to be the right moment.

“I’ve got a great job with the U/21s at Burnley and the loans that I look after. I really enjoy that.

“I’m fortunate to be at a great club which is going in the right direction, so I’m delighted to be a part of it.”

