Charlie Adam addresses Dundee job link

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlie Adam says there has been “no contact” from Dundee over their vacant manager position.

The Dark Blues are on the search for a new boss after Gary Bowyer was dismissed just days after winning the Championship title.

They thought they had their man in former St Johnstone gaffer Callum Davidson, only for the Scottish Cup and League Cup winning manager to pull out of talks at the last minute.

That sent Dens Park managing director John Nelms and technical director Gordon Strachan back to the drawing board.

They have been credited with an interest in ex-Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson while ex-skipper Adam’s interest in the job has been reported.

However, the ex-Rangers, Liverpool and Stoke man says there has been no word from his boyhood club.

“It’s obviously because of my links and it’s the team I support. I was brought up supporting the club,” Adam told the Blackpool Gazette, where he addressed a link to that vacant role. Bowyer, too, has been linked with a return to Bloomfield Road.

“A lot of names have been linked. Obviously it’s looking like Callum Davidson is not going to become the manager and they’ve got to band some names around.

“At the moment, same again, I’ve had no contact with the football club but I will always look with interest because it’s the team I supported as a kid.”

‘Got to be the right moment’

Adam explained the situation was the same with League One-bound Blackpool, who are looking for a new permanent manager after suffering relegation from the English Championship.

The 37-year-old’s current club, Burnley, are themselves gearing up for a change in division next season after Vincent Kompany led the Clarets back to the Premier League.

Adam is currently a coach with their U/21 side as well as loans manager at Turf Moor.

He added: “I want to go into management one day but it’s got to be the right moment.

“I’ve got a great job with the U/21s at Burnley and the loans that I look after. I really enjoy that.

“I’m fortunate to be at a great club which is going in the right direction, so I’m delighted to be a part of it.”