Dundee boss Gary Bowyer set for talks with club chiefs in next 24 hours amid Blackpool speculation

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer is set for talks with club chiefs over the next 24 hours amid links to Blackpool.

The Dark Blues celebrated their Championship title win over the weekend with a party at Dens Park, civic reception at City Square and the DSA Player of the Year dinner on Sunday.

Today, though, club chiefs John Nelms and Gordon Strachan will start thrashing out their plans for next season after their return to the Premiership was confirmed with that win over Queen’s Park.

That will include a sit-down with manager Bowyer, who is on a rolling contract at Dens Park, just days after he led the Dark Blues back to the Premiership in his first season at the club.

Already, though, Bowyer’s future is in doubt after he was installed as favourite for the vacant Blackpool job with BetVictor.

The Seasiders suffered relegation from the Championship this season and are on their third manager of the season in interim boss Stephen Dobbie.

Bowyer managed Blackpool previously, guiding them out of League Two within one season before resigning at the start of the following season.

New owners are in place at Bloomfield Road, however, after the Oyston family were bought out in 2019.

‘Invest’

Bowyer has already warned the Dark Blues they’ll have to invest this summer to compete in the Premiership.

“I’m not stupid, I’m aware of the salaries being paid below the top five in the Scottish Premiership and you look at the teams competing,” he told BBC Scotland.

“You realise how competitive it is, it will be a massive, massive summer but if we’re serious about it we have to invest to stop being a yo-yo club.”

Contracts

There is a major rebuild ahead this summer with the vast majority of the Dundee squad out of contract.

Only three senior players have deals beyond this summer – Shaun Byrne, Tyler French and Zak Rudden.

Nelms said it was a strategic decision to allow contracts to run down.

Talks over new deals are expected to start this week, including with star academy products like Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan.

Nelms said: “They have all been offered contracts.

“We stopped having conversations when we were getting to the business end of the season but they will start up again.”