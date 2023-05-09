Dundee boss Gary Bowyer set for talks with club chiefs in next 24 hours amid Blackpool speculation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer set for talks with club chiefs in next 24 hours amid Blackpool speculation

The Dark Blues are beginning preparations for next season after clinching the Championship title - top of the agenda is the manager situation.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer is set for talks with club chiefs over the next 24 hours amid links to Blackpool.

The Dark Blues celebrated their Championship title win over the weekend with a party at Dens Park, civic reception at City Square and the DSA Player of the Year dinner on Sunday.

Today, though, club chiefs John Nelms and Gordon Strachan will start thrashing out their plans for next season after their return to the Premiership was confirmed with that win over Queen’s Park.

That will include a sit-down with manager Bowyer, who is on a rolling contract at Dens Park, just days after he led the Dark Blues back to the Premiership in his first season at the club.

Dundee owner Tim Keyes (centre) and managing director John Nelms (left) watch on as Dundee beat Queen’s Park on Friday. Image: SNS.

Already, though, Bowyer’s future is in doubt after he was installed as favourite for the vacant Blackpool job with BetVictor.

The Seasiders suffered relegation from the Championship this season and are on their third manager of the season in interim boss Stephen Dobbie.

Bowyer managed Blackpool previously, guiding them out of League Two within one season before resigning at the start of the following season.

New owners are in place at Bloomfield Road, however, after the Oyston family were bought out in 2019.

‘Invest’

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer celebrates with the Championship trophy. Image: PA.

Bowyer has already warned the Dark Blues they’ll have to invest this summer to compete in the Premiership.

“I’m not stupid, I’m aware of the salaries being paid below the top five in the Scottish Premiership and you look at the teams competing,” he told BBC Scotland.

“You realise how competitive it is, it will be a massive, massive summer but if we’re serious about it we have to invest to stop being a yo-yo club.”

Contracts

There is a major rebuild ahead this summer with the vast majority of the Dundee squad out of contract.

Only three senior players have deals beyond this summer – Shaun Byrne, Tyler French and Zak Rudden.

Lyall Cameron with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS.

Nelms said it was a strategic decision to allow contracts to run down.

Talks over new deals are expected to start this week, including with star academy products like Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan.

Nelms said: “They have all been offered contracts.

“We stopped having conversations when we were getting to the business end of the season but they will start up again.”

