Dundee star Lyall Cameron seals incredible triple crown after being named Player, Player’s Player AND Young Player of the Year

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lyall Cameron sealed an incredible triple crown at Dundee’s Player of the Year awards.

The 20-year-old’s stellar breakthrough season saw him receive the Isobel Sneddon award for the club’s Young Player of the Year at the Dundee FC Supporters’ Association Player of the Year dinner at the Invercarse Hotel.

Then came the Player’s Player of the Year award before the Andrew De Vries Player of the Year trophy also came his way.

That’s after 14 goals in 39 appearances saw him finish Dundee’s title-winning season as the club’s top scorer.

Following Friday’s remarkable 5-3 victory over Queen’s Park celebrations carried on through the night – and across the weekend.

Saturday saw a celebration for players and their families at Dens Park before Sunday’s civic reception from Lord Provost Bill Campbell.

Thousands of Dundee fans turned up in City Square to see their heroes.

And on Sunday evening the celebrating continued with the end-of-season dinner at the Invercarse Hotel.

Cameron won multiple individual supporters clubs’ player of the year awards with Zach Robinson, Paul McMullan, Cammy Kerr and Jordan McGhee also selected.

Lyall Cameron

But it was certainly Cameron’s night – and Cameron’s season.

His strike that edged Dundee in front in the final-day title-decider at Ochilview was his 14th of a superb campaign.

And it made him the club’s top goalscorer across all competitions – a remarkable feat for a player who had only made two league appearances for the Dark Blues before this season.

After loan spells at Peterhead and Montrose, Cameron’s performances led him to becoming a mainstay in Gary Bowyer’s side as they closed in on promotion.

As well as that strike against Queen’s Park on Friday night, the youngster netted a remarkable backheel opening goal at Inverness.

And also notched a first senior hat-trick as he led the way in ripping Hamilton Accies apart at Dens Park.

His form has led to interest from other clubs, including Hearts, with his contract expiring this summer.

And former Dens Park skipper Charlie Adam revealed clubs down south had asked him about Cameron as they ponder a move for the talented youngster.

All eyes will now be on whether the Dark Blues are able to convince their star midfielder to stick around longer or if his goal at Ochilview will be his last in dark blue.