Dundee star Lyall Cameron seals incredible triple crown after being named Player, Player’s Player AND Young Player of the Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee star Lyall Cameron seals incredible triple crown after being named Player, Player’s Player AND Young Player of the Year

The Dark Blues' title-winning celebrations continued at the DSA's Player of the Year dinner with Cameron completing a stellar breakthrough season.

By George Cran
Lyall Cameron with the matchball after seeing off Hamilton with a hat-trick. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron likes a treble. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Lyall Cameron sealed an incredible triple crown at Dundee’s Player of the Year awards.

The 20-year-old’s stellar breakthrough season saw him receive the Isobel Sneddon award for the club’s Young Player of the Year at the Dundee FC Supporters’ Association Player of the Year dinner at the Invercarse Hotel.

Then came the Player’s Player of the Year award before the Andrew De Vries Player of the Year trophy also came his way.

That’s after 14 goals in 39 appearances saw him finish Dundee’s title-winning season as the club’s top scorer.

Following Friday’s remarkable 5-3 victory over Queen’s Park celebrations carried on through the night – and across the weekend.

Saturday saw a celebration for players and their families at Dens Park before Sunday’s civic reception from Lord Provost Bill Campbell.

Thousands of Dundee fans turned up in City Square to see their heroes.

And on Sunday evening the celebrating continued with the end-of-season dinner at the Invercarse Hotel.

Cameron won multiple individual supporters clubs’ player of the year awards with Zach Robinson, Paul McMullan, Cammy Kerr and Jordan McGhee also selected.

Lyall Cameron

But it was certainly Cameron’s night – and Cameron’s season.

His strike that edged Dundee in front in the final-day title-decider at Ochilview was his 14th of a superb campaign.

And it made him the club’s top goalscorer across all competitions – a remarkable feat for a player who had only made two league appearances for the Dark Blues before this season.

After loan spells at Peterhead and Montrose, Cameron’s performances led him to becoming a mainstay in Gary Bowyer’s side as they closed in on promotion.

Lyall Cameron celebrates making it 4-3 to Dundee on their way to the Championship title. Image: SNS.

As well as that strike against Queen’s Park on Friday night, the youngster netted a remarkable backheel opening goal at Inverness.

And also notched a first senior hat-trick as he led the way in ripping Hamilton Accies apart at Dens Park.

His form has led to interest from other clubs, including Hearts, with his contract expiring this summer.

And former Dens Park skipper Charlie Adam revealed clubs down south had asked him about Cameron as they ponder a move for the talented youngster.

All eyes will now be on whether the Dark Blues are able to convince their star midfielder to stick around longer or if his goal at Ochilview will be his last in dark blue.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
2
Young fans Abe Egen and Kayla Disbury-Low with a Dundee flag
Dundee fans salute title heroes as thousands turn out for trophy celebration
3
Dundee captain Ryan Sweeney shows the trophy to the fans. Image: Alan Richardson
40 best pictures as Dundee fans and players celebrate Championship title win
4
Pat and Stuart Brown, residents of Naughton Place, with their energy bills.
Apology issued to Dundee elderly housing complex residents over ‘unacceptable’ service charge hike
5
Partick Thistle fan Marc Becci died on his way home from Stark's Park. Image: Partick Thistle/Craig Foy/SNS Group
Tributes as Partick Thistle fan dies travelling back from Raith Rovers game in Kirkcaldy
6
Heartbreak has turned to joy for Kimberly and Iain. Image: Supplied by Kimberly Adams.
Joy as another hotel saves the day for Fife bride and groom hit by…
2
7
The flat is at Speckled Wood Court in Whitfield. Image: Auction House Scotland
‘Cheapest 3-bedroom house in Dundee’ could sell for just £38k
8
Martin Parish, the Fife butcher who sexually assaulted young women at his place of work.
Prison for Fife butcher after latest sexual assault convictions
9
Blair Carswell saved two Brechin City penalties in the shoot-out. Image: JasperImage
Brechin City v Spartans: Why didn’t pyramid play-off clash go to extra-time before penalty…
10
Questions raised over Dundee fight night staged by firm linked to Irish crime lord. Image: Supplied
Perth boxing boss linked to Irish crimelord Daniel Kinahan is behind event at Dundee’s…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]