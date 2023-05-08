Dundee boss Gary Bowyer opens up on ‘tough’ times away from family amid Blackpool link

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer opens up on ‘tough’ times away from family amid Blackpool link

Dundee's manager has missed his family while bossing the Dark Blues - and Blackpool could provide a move closer to home.

By Darren Johnstone
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer salutes the Dens Park crowd. Image: SNS.

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer concedes being away from his young family has been tough.

The 51-year-old, who led the Dark Blues to the Championship title on Friday night, moved up to Scotland by himself when he took the reins at Dens Park last June.

Bowyer’s two-year son Leo remained south of the border, while the former Blackburn, Blackpool, Bradford and Salford boss has also not been able to see granddaughter Matilda regularly.

And Bowyer, who has been installed by bookmakers as odds-on favourite for the vacant Blackpool post, admits being so far away from his family has been difficult.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS.

Speaking to BBC Sportsound on Saturday, Bowyer said: “It was a family choice, I was out of work, wrongly in my opinion from Salford.

“That’s football and this opportunity came along. I knew about the area because I brought Blackpool up there three years running. I loved coming up here.

“Listen, I’ve got a young, little lad, he’ll be three in July and a young granddaughter, she’ll be four in July, Matilda.

“Being away from those two more than anybody else really has been tough.

“They are the choices we make in life and you have to get on with it. Friday night was special for them, the whole family and I’m really proud.”

Bowyer, meanwhile, believes Dundee need to look at St Mirren for inspiration in their bid to become top-flight mainstays.

Dundee will return to the Premiership next season. But will Gary Bowyer be there? Image: SNS.

The Buddies, who returned to the Premiership in 2018, are playing top six football for the first time in their history.

Bowyer added: “We’ve got to use St Mirren as our inspiration and say, ‘they can break into that top six’, and we have to take them as an example and get there.

“That’s the challenge, the club have to be in the position that they stop being a yo-yo club, that requires a helluva lot of work on and off the pitch.

“I’m not stupid, I’m aware of the salaries being paid below the top five in the Scottish Premiership and you look at the teams competing.

“You realise how competitive it is, it will be a massive, massive summer but if we’re serious about it we have to invest to stop being a yo-yo club.”

