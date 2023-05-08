LEE WILKIE: Champions Dundee must have continuity – questions over contracts and Gary Bowyer future is drama they don’t need

It’s never Dundee without drama.

And boy did we get drama on Friday night.

The eight-goal thriller against Queen’s Park probably caught a lot of people by surprise.

Usually in games like that with a title on the line the game is cagey, neither side wanting to give anything away.

It was anything but that as Dundee and Queen’s Park just went after each other.

All credit to the Spiders, they could easily have taken a bit of the blueprint from Cove Rangers the week before.

Not to the same extent but kept things tight and hit on the break.

But they aren’t that sort of team and they stuck to the way they play.

We’ve seen throughout the season, though, that kind of game suits this Dundee side.

Space to play in and they suddenly look very dangerous.

Feared the worst

The way the game started, though, was unbelievable.

When Queen’s Park went in front, I admit I feared the worst.

But the attacking players came to the fore when their team needed them.

The front two of Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak were impressive.

Luke McCowan and Lyall Cameron, though, were the difference in my eyes.

McCowan especially looked so sharp. Defenders knew he wanted to cut inside but his close control was so good they couldn’t stop it.

He’s a player who can get better and better.

And I’m not surprised Lyall had a big impact again.

Congratulations, too, go to him for his Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards.

Knowing him, that’s all as a result of his hard work.

Yes, there’s real ability there but he really deserves all the allocades.

His attitude is spot on and I’d be surprised if there are any players fitter than him in that Dundee squad.

He really does do everything right off the pitch to help him on it.

Next season?

Now we wonder what the future holds for pretty much everyone at Dens Park.

Manager Gary Bowyer has been linked with a move to Blackpool.

That would be a huge shame to see him go, he’s done a great job in leading the side to the title.

You can tell the players like him as well.

But reading between the lines in interviews with him and Dundee chief John Nelms doesn’t fill you with confidence he is sticking around.

Then we are all wondering what happens with the squad.

Contracts need sorted and they need sorted very quickly.

Especially for the young lads like Cameron.

They should have been sorted out months ago, I really don’t see the club’s thinking in not tying them down to longer deals.

It’ll cost the club money, whether losing a transfer fee or having to pay them bigger wages now.

The big thing for a club in Dundee’s situation, one that flits between the top two divisions, is the desire for continuity. I think that’s huge.

But we don’t appear to be getting that this summer.

The Dundee drama never ends!