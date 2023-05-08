LEE WILKIE: Champions Dundee must have continuity – questions over contracts and Gary Bowyer future is drama they don’t need

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Champions Dundee must have continuity – questions over contracts and Gary Bowyer future is drama they don’t need

Ex-Dee defender Lee Wilkie hails Lyall Cameron and Luke McCowan after league success but urges club to sort out deals for club's talented youngsters.

Alex Jakubiak (right) celebrates with Lyall Cameron as Dundee go 4-3 up against Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
By Lee Wilkie

It’s never Dundee without drama.

And boy did we get drama on Friday night.

The eight-goal thriller against Queen’s Park probably caught a lot of people by surprise.

Usually in games like that with a title on the line the game is cagey, neither side wanting to give anything away.

It was anything but that as Dundee and Queen’s Park just went after each other.

All credit to the Spiders, they could easily have taken a bit of the blueprint from Cove Rangers the week before.

Cammy Kerr with the Championship trophy in front of jubilant Dundee fans. Image: SNS.

Not to the same extent but kept things tight and hit on the break.

But they aren’t that sort of team and they stuck to the way they play.

We’ve seen throughout the season, though, that kind of game suits this Dundee side.

Space to play in and they suddenly look very dangerous.

Feared the worst

The way the game started, though, was unbelievable.

When Queen’s Park went in front, I admit I feared the worst.

But the attacking players came to the fore when their team needed them.

The front two of Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak were impressive.

Luke McCowan and Lyall Cameron, though, were the difference in my eyes.

McCowan especially looked so sharp. Defenders knew he wanted to cut inside but his close control was so good they couldn’t stop it.

He’s a player who can get better and better.

And I’m not surprised Lyall had a big impact again.

Congratulations, too, go to him for his Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards.

Knowing him, that’s all as a result of his hard work.

Yes, there’s real ability there but he really deserves all the allocades.

His attitude is spot on and I’d be surprised if there are any players fitter than him in that Dundee squad.

He really does do everything right off the pitch to help him on it.

Next season?

Now we wonder what the future holds for pretty much everyone at Dens Park.

Manager Gary Bowyer has been linked with a move to Blackpool.

That would be a huge shame to see him go, he’s done a great job in leading the side to the title.

You can tell the players like him as well.

Dundee manaer Gary Bowyer celebrates with the Championship trophy. Image: PA.

But reading between the lines in interviews with him and Dundee chief John Nelms doesn’t fill you with confidence he is sticking around.

Then we are all wondering what happens with the squad.

Contracts need sorted and they need sorted very quickly.

Especially for the young lads like Cameron.

They should have been sorted out months ago, I really don’t see the club’s thinking in not tying them down to longer deals.

It’ll cost the club money, whether losing a transfer fee or having to pay them bigger wages now.

The big thing for a club in Dundee’s situation, one that flits between the top two divisions, is the desire for continuity. I think that’s huge.

But we don’t appear to be getting that this summer.

The Dundee drama never ends!

