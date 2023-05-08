Dundee United decide NOT to appeal Charlie Mulgrew red card as Graeme Shinnie factor looms large

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlie Mulgrew will miss Dundee United’s crunch Premiership clash against Ross County after the Tangerines opted not to appeal against his dismissal on Saturday.

Mulgrew, 37, was given his marching orders after tripping Melker Hallberg on the touchline, halting a promising St Johnstone attack.

Despite the Swede’s distance from the box, referee Alan Muir decided that the veteran stopper had thwarted a clear goal-scoring opportunity due to the lack of covering defenders.

Jim Goodwin and club chiefs analysed footage of the incident over the weekend.

Although some at Tannadice believe ambiguity exists within Muir’s decision, Courier Sport understands United are not willing to risk Mulgrew’s ban being extended, given the crucial nature of the remaining games.

That possibility looms large after Graeme Shinnie saw a recent appeal deemed “without realistic prospect of success” — resulting in the Scottish FA’s independent panel adding an additional game onto his suspension.

It also happened to then-Hibs defender Ryan Porteous earlier this term.

Options for Jim Goodwin

United are likely to call upon vastly-experienced club captain Ryan Edwards for the visit of County, albeit it remains to be seen whether that necessitates a change of shape, given both he and Loick Ayina are naturally right-footed.

Mulgrew, meanwhile, will be afforded some potentially beneficial — albeit unwanted — respite following four successive starts.

United’s showdown against the Highlanders is a bona fide six-pointer, with just one point separating United (10th), Kilmarnock (11th) and rock-bottom County — and the Tangerines are hopeful of a raucous backing after slashing ticket prices at Tannadice.