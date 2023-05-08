EXCLUSIVE: Rory MacLeod ‘not looking to go anywhere’ as boyhood Dundee United fan sets next target

Rory MacLeod insists he is “not looking to go anywhere” as the talented teenager relishes life at Dundee United.

MacLeod, 17, has been the subject of a swathe of speculation regarding his future, having become the Tangerines’ youngest EVER player last season.

Since then, the precocious forward has made 16 senior appearances, represented Scotland at last summer’s U17 European Championships and had scouts flocking to Tayside.

A deal was thought to be imminent with Fulham but those talks have stalled after MacLeod visited their London base, while United boss Jim Goodwin revealed that there are many more suitors waiting in the wings.

A mature head on young shoulders, MacLeod is cognisant to the realities of modern football. An offer could arrive that proves too good to refuse for United, and him. The same goes for every club outwith the true elite.

But for the moment, the boyhood Arab — getting regular minutes and living the dream of his mates in the stands — is in no hurry.

“I’ve always been a United fan and, as far as I’m concerned, I am not looking to go anywhere just now,” MacLeod told Courier Sport. “I’m really happy with how I’m doing and how I’m being treated at the club.

“There’s nothing better than being on the pitch, gaining these experiences at such a young age and playing alongside quality players.

“All my mates are United fans as well — it’s almost weird playing in front of them! But it’s really enjoyable.

“I’m totally focused on Dundee United. I’m really enjoying it here and want to finish the season on a high, for myself and by making sure United stay in the Premiership.”

End product

Goodwin has been fulsome in his praise for MacLeod and is hopeful the pair will still be working together next term.

That has been underlined by the willingness of the United gaffer to utilise him from the bench during fraught, crucial top-flight fixtures of late.

Only a super low save by Liam Kelly stopped MacLeod from registering his first senior goal in a recent outing against Motherwell.

And, shunning the notion that formative cameos are sufficient for such a young player, MacLeod is determined to make a more measurable impact.

“I’m really enjoying it under the new manager (Goodwin),” said MacLeod. “I’ve spoken to him a few times about my game and I’m really excited about what’s to come.

“It’s always good when a new manager comes in and speaks nicely about you but I still need to keep my head down, work hard and produce for him on the park.

“My plan has been the same every time I’ve come on: make an impact.

𝗩𝗜𝗖𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗬 𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗘𝗟𝗗 🏆 Scotland are 2-0 up against Wales, heading into the closing stages. Here's the superb team goal, which opened the scoring, finished by Dundee United's Rory MacLeod. ➡️ Watch the match live, courtest of Irish FA: https://t.co/udsSMCZbr0 pic.twitter.com/8nfhi4Dqfx — YFS (@yfst) October 22, 2021

“I need to start getting goals into my game, essentially. That is what I am being subbed on for. I’m an attacker and I want to score and create goals.”

“Wasn’t to be”

Indeed, MacLeod was the width of the woodwork away from an assist on Saturday.

MacLeod’s fizzing cross against St Johnstone was volleyed against the cross-bar by Fletcher in the 93rd minute; a cruel ending to the Tayside tussle for the 10 men of United.

“He (Fletcher) was so unlucky,” rued MacLeod. “I actually thought I didn’t catch the cross that well, but he made it a good one!

“I felt we were hard done by and definitely deserved a point. Even with the red card, and down to 10 men, we kept fighting and never gave up. I thought we were going to get something — but it just wasn’t to be.”