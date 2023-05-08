EXCLUSIVE: Rory MacLeod ‘not looking to go anywhere’ as boyhood Dundee United fan sets next target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Rory MacLeod ‘not looking to go anywhere’ as boyhood Dundee United fan sets next target

While no-one can say what the future holds, MacLeod is in no rush to leave his boyhood heroes

Goodwin, left, and MacLeod share a joke. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Rory MacLeod insists he is “not looking to go anywhere” as the talented teenager relishes life at Dundee United.

MacLeod, 17, has been the subject of a swathe of speculation regarding his future, having become the Tangerines’ youngest EVER player last season.

Since then, the precocious forward has made 16 senior appearances, represented Scotland at last summer’s U17 European Championships and had scouts flocking to Tayside.

A deal was thought to be imminent with Fulham but those talks have stalled after MacLeod visited their London base, while United boss Jim Goodwin revealed that there are many more suitors waiting in the wings.

A mature head on young shoulders, MacLeod is cognisant to the realities of modern football. An offer could arrive that proves too good to refuse for United, and him. The same goes for every club outwith the true elite.

But for the moment, the boyhood Arab — getting regular minutes and living the dream of his mates in the stands — is in no hurry.

MacLeaod has racked up U17 caps for Scotland. Image: Shutterstock

“I’ve always been a United fan and, as far as I’m concerned, I am not looking to go anywhere just now,” MacLeod told Courier Sport. “I’m really happy with how I’m doing and how I’m being treated at the club.

“There’s nothing better than being on the pitch, gaining these experiences at such a young age and playing alongside quality players.

“All my mates are United fans as well — it’s almost weird playing in front of them! But it’s really enjoyable.

I’m totally focused on Dundee United. I’m really enjoying it here and want to finish the season on a high, for myself and by making sure United stay in the Premiership.”

End product

Goodwin has been fulsome in his praise for MacLeod and is hopeful the pair will still be working together next term.

That has been underlined by the willingness of the United gaffer to utilise him from the bench during fraught, crucial top-flight fixtures of late.

MacLeod, left, in action against Rangers. Image: SNS

Only a super low save by Liam Kelly stopped MacLeod from registering his first senior goal in a recent outing against Motherwell.

And, shunning the notion that formative cameos are sufficient for such a young player, MacLeod is determined to make a more measurable impact.

“I’m really enjoying it under the new manager (Goodwin),” said MacLeod. “I’ve spoken to him a few times about my game and I’m really excited about what’s to come.

“It’s always good when a new manager comes in and speaks nicely about you but I still need to keep my head down, work hard and produce for him on the park.

“My plan has been the same every time I’ve come on: make an impact.

“I need to start getting goals into my game, essentially. That is what I am being subbed on for. I’m an attacker and I want to score and create goals.”

“Wasn’t to be”

Indeed, MacLeod was the width of the woodwork away from an assist on Saturday.

MacLeod’s fizzing cross against St Johnstone was volleyed against the cross-bar by Fletcher in the 93rd minute; a cruel ending to the Tayside tussle for the 10 men of United.

Fletcher thunders a volley against the bar. Image: SNS

“He (Fletcher) was so unlucky,” rued MacLeod. “I actually thought I didn’t catch the cross that well, but he made it a good one!

“I felt we were hard done by and definitely deserved a point. Even with the red card, and down to 10 men, we kept fighting and never gave up. I thought we were going to get something — but it just wasn’t to be.”

[[title]]