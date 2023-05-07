4 Dundee United talking points: Charlie Mulgrew receives pundit red card support as Jim Goodwin faces conundrum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 Dundee United talking points: Charlie Mulgrew receives pundit red card support as Jim Goodwin faces conundrum

United will decide whether to submit an appeal against Mulgrew's red card to the Scottish FA on Monday

Mulgrew trudges off in Perth. Image: SNS
Mulgrew trudges off in Perth. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Just one point separates Dundee United, Kilmarnock and Ross County following the latest twist in the battle for Premiership survival.

United’s 1-0 defeat against St Johnstone, allied with the Highlanders’ 2-0 triumph over Livingston has concertinaed matters at the foot of the table.

Perth skipper Liam Gordon was the match-winner at McDiarmid Park, with United left to rue Charlie Mulgrew’s red card and a ferocious injury-time volley by Steven Fletcher that hit the stanchion.

Liam Gordon celebrates his winning goal.
Liam Gordon celebrates his winning goal. Image: SNS.

Courier Sport analyses the talking points.

Would “a yellow card have sufficed”?

United will decide whether or not to appeal the red card dished out to Mulgrew on Monday morning.

There are myriad considerations, none of which relate to the foul itself. That is inarguable. The former Scotland star hung his leg in the air to halt Melker Hallberg’s progress when it became apparent he would not win possession.

But would the Swede have been presented with a clear goalscoring opportunity, given he was in a relatively wide position? Would he have caught his own touch before Mark Birighitti — always quick off his line — hared out?

And, a big question after the controversies of last month; could Mulgrew receive an extended ban if a panel deems the appeal to have no reasonable prospect of success? The precedents of Graeme Shinnie and Ryan Porteous loom large.

Mulgrew found support from Michael Stewart on Sportscene.

Analysing the incident, the pundit stated: “As the ball is played down the line, Charlie gets a touch on the ball to begin with, but lifts his leg. He knows exactly what he is trying to do in impeding Hallberg from getting down the line.

I don’t think there is a great deal of contact and I think a yellow card would have sufficed.

“He’s not getting a shot on goal, for me. (Loick) Ayina is coming back and I don’t think it’s an obvious goal-scoring opportunity. I don’t think, personally, that should have been a red card.”

A defensive conundrum

IF Mulgrew is absent for next weekend’s visit of Ross County — the most consequential match of the season so far — then boss Jim Goodwin has a conundrum.

It was notable that following the dismissal, the United boss chose to switch Scott McMann to centre-back, bringing Aziz Behich to left-back.

Ryan Edwards, the natural choice to come on in the heart of the back-line, remained on the bench until being deployed as an auxiliary striker in the dying embers.

Loick Ayina, left, will certainly be part of United’s defence next week. Image: SNS

The vastly-experienced, proven defender would be a straight swap for Mulgrew against county but United would undoubtedly lose some balance, with both Edwards and Loick Ayina naturally right-footed.

The other option available to the Tannadice gaffer would be a back three — a shape the Tangerines are comfortable win; one they played when beating County 3-0 back in December — and fielding Ayina, Edwards and McMann.

Behich and Ilmari Niskanen/Kieran Freeman would then operate as wing-backs and allow United to retain their very effective midfield three of Ian Harkes, Craig Sibbald and Ian Harkes behind a front-two.

Much to ponder.

Burying Saints memories

While it will be scant solace following a defeat, Saturday was another heartening afternoon for Birighitti — and one worth mentioning, given the opponents.

His prior outing against the Saints was a nightmarish affair, with the Australian goalkeeper conceding one of the most bizarre goals imaginable; dallying on the ball on his own goal-line to allow Stevie May to slide-tackle home the winner.

Mark Birighitti pulls off a fine save. Image: SNS

But, in keeping with his personal progress of recent weeks, Birighitti was solid at McDiarmid Park. A first-half save from Graham Carey, in particular, was excellent and he had no chance with Gordon’s decisive strike.

Birighitti made six saves over the course of the contest, more than any other keeper in Premiership action on Saturday.

Kilmarnock’s Sam Walker and St Mirren stopper Trevor Carson were his closest challengers with four apiece.

Three-way dance

The burgeoning notion that St Johnstone could get sucked into the relegation battle can be buried. As can the fanciful idea that Motherwell might implode and get sucked into the melee.

United will seek to make amends for last Ross County outing – a 4-0 defeat that cost Liam Fox his job. Image: SNS

This is now a three-way fight for survival between the Terrors, Kilmarnock and Ross County.

And, despite Saturday’s set-back, United’s position is the most enviable of the trio.

Goodwin’s men occupy the safety of 10th spot — albeit solely by virtue of a better goal difference than Killie — and host BOTH of their relegation rivals at Tannadice during the run in.

Their destiny remains in their own hands.

