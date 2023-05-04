Jim Goodwin ‘blown away’ as Dundee United boss salutes Arabs for 40-minute St Johnstone sell-out

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jim Goodwin has lauded “incredible” Dundee United supporters after the away allocation for Saturday’s showdown with St Johnstone sold out within an hour.

Courier Sport understands United’s 2,700 tickets were snapped up within 40 MINUTES of going on sale last Friday morning.

Arabs have been energised by the Tangerines’ recent resurgence under boss Goodwin, as underlined by more than 4,200 fans belying a tumultuous campaign to already renew their season tickets for 2023/24.

United would leapfrog their Tayside foes into ninth place with a victory in Perth — a matter of weeks after being four points adrift at the foot of the Premiership.

“St Johnstone is a great one for us and the supporters,” said Goodwin. “For all 2,700 tickets to be sold within an hour is an incredible effort from the punters to get behind the team.

“We will have just as many fans as St Johnstone, if not more.

“The fact the supporters are turning out in such great numbers is testament to them and the backing they have given, and are giving, the club.

“I really have been blown away by the support the team has received since I have come in.

“They have got behind the lads in difficult circumstances, when a large number of them had been frustrated at what they had seen. They were maybe disillusioned with how the club was going — but they have rallied.”

Desire and aggression

After three successive league wins, Goodwin added: “The team has shown a bit more desire, aggression and commitment all over the park. The fans like what they have seen.

“They see a team that cares and is passionate and the fans have got right behind them.

“That has given the players real confidence.”