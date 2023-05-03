Why Kai Fotheringham is a Tannadice inspiration as another Dundee United starlet reveals Jim Goodwin call

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kai Fotheringham is the benchmark for using a lower league loan spell as a springboard to the Dundee United first-team.

That is the view of Chris Mochrie, who will attempt to follow suit upon his own return to Tannadice next season.

Mochrie has enjoyed a fine campaign at Dunfermline Athletic, contributing two goals and four assists in 36 appearances during the Pars’ impressive march to the League One title.

That echoes Fotheringham’s journey, with the gifted forward earning a League Two winner’s medal following a sensational first half of the season with eventual champions Stirling Albion.

Indeed, Fotheringham’s combined 17 goals and assists earned him a January return to United, where he has enjoyed seven senior outings and earned a new two-year contract extension.

His tireless running was rewarded when he teed up Steven Fletcher to find the net against Livingston in the Tangerines’ most recent triumph.

Mochrie reckons that underlines the pathway.

“Kai (Fotheringham) went out loan, gained experience and improved,” Mochrie told Courier Sport.

“Hard work has paid off for him and he’s done really well.

“It’s not about age for any of us, at this point.

“If you earn it, then you’ll get your chance — and that gives me and the other younger boys belief we can do that.”

Goodwin support

But who will Mochrie be charged with impressing next term?

With United boss Jim Goodwin only contracted to the Tannadice club until the end of the current campaign, there is an air of uncertainty regarding who will occupy the dugout on a longer basis.

Given the laudable upturn in the Terrors’ fortunes under the Irishman — he is currently overseeing a three-match winning streak — it seems inconceivable that he would not be offered the role if United complete their great escape.

And while Mochrie is yet to spend any time with Goodwin due to his own packed full-time schedule with the Fifers, he revealed that the United gaffer reached out in the aftermath of Dunfermline’s success.

“I’m on a full-time loan so I’ve not been able to meet with him properly,” continued Mochrie.

“But he phoned me after Dunfermline won the league and was telling me that he was looking forward to working with me.

“He has an important job on his hands and his focus has to be on United — he didn’t need to phone me.

“So, for him to get in touch, and show real interest in my progress, was a nice feeling.”

“The future is bright”

Indeed, Goodwin has made it clear that he has kept tabs on the efforts of his young Tangerines.

Speaking to DUTV recently, he noted: “I’m delighted for Flynn Duffy (now on loan at Stirling), and Kai Fotheringham played a significant role in Stirling Albion’s title win.

“Young Chris Mochrie at Dunfermline helped them win the league.

“The future is very bright for the young prospects coming through.

“Dundee United are renowned for having a really good pathway from the youth system into the first-team.

“That’s something I believe in. They are the future of the club. For the model to work and continue, you need to try to get these youngsters into the team.”