EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Adam urges Dundee to seal ‘special’ title for long-suffering fans after empty stands greeted emotional play-off triumph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Adam urges Dundee to seal ‘special’ title for long-suffering fans after empty stands greeted emotional play-off triumph

The Dens Park hero is looking forward to 'brilliant' final fixture as Dark Blues face title-decider at Queen's Park.

By George Cran
Charlie Adam celebrates his goal for Dundee in the Scottish Premiership play-off first leg win over Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.

Dundee hero Charlie Adam has urged the Dark Blues to seal Championship glory on Friday for their long-suffering fans.

That’s after supporters missed out on the promotion party two years ago when Adam captained the side to play-off success.

Adam & Co. saw off Kilmarnock at Rugby Park in front of just 500 home spectators as Covid rules began to be relaxed, allowing limited supporters into stadiums.

Limits will still be in place for travelling fans, though that’s more to do with the venue of Ochilview and the plans of home side Queen’s Park.

But around 1,000 Dees will be there and Adam hopes to see a promotion party in Stenhousemuir this Friday night, where a draw will be enough for Dundee to be crowned champions.

“If we had 5,000 fans at Rugby Park it would have changed it all,” Adam exclusively told Courier Sport.

Charlie Adam and James McPake celebrate following Dundee’s play-off triumph but there were no away fans at Rugby Park to share the moment.

“The thing is, that type of thing is all for the supporters so it was a shame we didn’t have any there.

“They have supported the club through all the bad times, including two administrations.

“They deserved it more than anyone.

“It’s maybe easy for me to say as a supporter myself but as players we are the lucky ones, we get to play for the club every week.

“These guys and girls would give anything just to play one game.

“So I really hope they enjoy Friday night. The fans are the heartbeat of the club.

“I know they haven’t got as many tickets as they would like but to get 1,000 fans at Ochilview will still be special.

500 Dundee fans did see the first leg victory over Kilmarnock.

“To be one of the fans being part of something special like winning a league title would be fantastic.

“I just hope if Dundee can win it, the club do something for the fans to celebrate over the weekend.”

Confidence in Kilmarnock

Adam skippered the Dark Blues to promotion after a tough season in the Championship.

Hearts were clear winners in top spot and it took a late surge from James McPake’s side to grab second place on the final day.

They finished the season with just one defeat in 10 games and roared up through the play-offs.

It was Adam’s first season at the club and just months after his mother Ellie tragically passed away.

But confidence was high thanks to the impressive form that took Dundee to the play-off final against Killie.

“What I remember is after winning the home leg, we were really confident going to Rugby Park,” Adam added.

“We really thought we would win it.

“If we stopped Kyle Lafferty, stopped the supply to him then we’d win it. We managed to do that and scored early, too, which helped.

“We were dominant after that.

“The occasion was brilliant. Winning promotion was what I wanted to do when I joined the club so to lead the team to that was great.

“It was a really emotional time.

Charlie Adam celebrates promotion with his Dundee team-mates in 2020/21.

“Hearts ran away with the league and we kind of limped over the line into the play-offs with a good run right at the end.

“But we were really confident when we got in the play-offs.”

Queen’s Park

The current Dundee squad are on a good run of unbeaten form themselves, though not as many wins as they would like.

The frustration of Friday’s stalemate with Cove Rangers and the chance of sealing the title over the weekend has passed.

But they are unbeaten in nine games and Adam reckons Queen’s Park needing to win can play into Dundee’s hands.

He said: “Dundee have made it a lot harder for themselves than they would have liked but it’s now a one-off game, winner-takes-all match for the title.

Alex Jakubiak celebrates with Dundee fans after scoring against Queen’s Park. Image: SNS.

“Over the last few weeks the title race has swung both ways but I think they’ll be happy to be in the position they are. Now it’s about preparing properly.

“For the league it’s a brilliant match to finish the season.

“And for supporters it’s a great one to look forward to.

“In the Championship there are no simple games, we saw that last week against Cove Rangers.

“But I think it might be a better way to win it if they can do it at Queen’s Park.

“It’s in their own hands, no worrying about results elsewhere, it happens there and then.

“And Queen’s Park need to win so they’ll have to open up and have a go.

“Dundee have pace in attack in Zach Robinson, Alex Jakubiak and Paul McMullan so hopefully they can exploit that.

“I’ll be watching it on Friday so hopefully the boys get the job done and we see what the summer holds.”

The match will be live on BBC Scotland, with kick off at 7.45pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lewis Capaldi to play Dundee show just days before Big Weekend
2
‘Fancy takeaway’ Get Fried opens in Kirkcaldy
3
‘Serious concerns’ over state of luxury flats in former Dundee bar
4
Cameron Rae’s family share Perth funeral plans as they prepare to lay ‘Cammy’ to…
5
Tooled up Perth teens were preparing for brawl, court told
6
Council to step up patrols over ‘dreadful’ noise at Glenrothes flats
7
Monifieth care home resident died after drinking Covid cleaning fluid
8
New community cafe to open at Broughty Ferry Castle Green
9
Man taken to hospital after two-car crash in Dundee
10
Fife Council worker loses job after overturning gritter lorry in Kirkcaldy

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]