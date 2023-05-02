Queen’s Park v Dundee: How to live stream or watch Championship title decider on TV for FREE

After nine months of relentless action, Dundee’s season comes down to just one match.

They face Queen’s Park on Friday knowing that IF they avoid defeat, the Championship title – and automatic promotion – is theirs.

The stakes at Ochilview could not be higher – and around 1000 Dees will be there to roar their heroes on.

Unfortunately, many more supporters missed out on tickets than secured them.

But they will still be able to watch the action live on TV, laptop or mobile device, whether at home, on the move, or out at their local pub.

When is Queen’s Park v Dundee

The crucial clash takes place on Friday night at Stenhousemuir’s Ochilview Stadium, where Queen’s Park have staged most of their home matches this season.

It kicks off at 7:45pm.

Where and when can I watch the game on TV?

The match will be shown live on the BBC Scotland channel.

Viewers can tune in at:

Sky: 120

Virgin Media: 162

Freeview: 9

The broadcast will start at 7:30pm.

Is there a live stream?

Those unable to catch the Queen’s Park v Dundee on TV will be able to tune in via laptop, iPad or any appropriate mobile device via BBC iPlayer.

Ticket availability?

Tickets for Dundee fans are completely sold out, meaning those yet to secure a brief will have to make do with the live stream or TV broadcast.