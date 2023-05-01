Dundee fans camp overnight in motorhome as tickets go on sale for title decider

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee fans have camped overnight in a motorhome to get their hands on tickets for their Championship title decider.

Supporters queued in their hundreds outside Dens Park on Monday morning as tickets went on sale for Friday’s clash against Queen’s Park.

That included some fans who used a motorhome parked at the stadium.

Others had chairs and sleeping bags as they queued through the night.

Players including Cammy Kerr, Adam Legzdins and Ryan Sweeney greeted supporters as they waited for the ticket office to open.

Staff at Dens Park also opened up a stand so waiting fans could use the toilets.

Derek Taylor, 59, who was in the queue at 5am, told The Courier: “When they won against Morton I knew I had to come and try to get a ticket for Friday’s game.

“It’s massive. If we get up and United stay up then it’s going to be great for the city.

“It’ll be good for the pubs and clubs, the taxis, everything. The derbies are great too so hopefully both clubs are in the Premiership next season.

“We should have got it over the line on Friday, also the games against Inverness and Arbroath, but we’ll hopefully get the job done on Friday.”

Fellow fan Colin Mitchell, 64, who joined the queue at 9am, said: “I’ve heard that people have been here since 10 last night camping out – there’s even a camper van parked by the car park.

“I’ve seen them (win the league) before but it was a long time ago. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime moment for a lot of people.

“I’ve been taking my son to games for years and he hasn’t seen them win. He’s been excited for weeks and we’ve been planning the trip for weeks.

“Friday is going to be a close game and there’s going to be one or two goals in it.

“Hopefully we’ve got the quality to win. We tried on Friday but didn’t have that quality touch in front of the box as they had to park the bus.”

Defender Kerr, who broke into the Dundee first team when they last won the league in 2013/14, told The Courier: “It means a lot for us to see how dedicated the fans are, not just for this season but for the past few years.

“They’ve shown their dedication to the team and, although it’s a bit of a cliche, they are like an extra man when we take to the field.

“We came down here just to say thank you for all their support over the campaign.”

The Dark Blues only need a draw away to the Glasgow side to seal their return to the Premiership.

But a win for Queen’s Park would see them leapfrog Dundee and send Gary Bowyer’s men into the play-offs.

Adam Legzdins and Cammy Kerr visited supporters this morning that are queuing for Queen’s Park tickets. Thank you to all supporters for their dedication, support and patience #thedee pic.twitter.com/1GIpwLEjCD — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) May 1, 2023

Dundee’s ticket allocation for the match – at Stenhousemuir’s Ochilview stadium – was increased after the SPFL intervened.

Initially only 400 tickets were on offer for Dundee – but that has now been increased to a minimum of 1,000.

Monday’s sale was for season ticket holders only.