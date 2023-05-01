Dundee fans camp overnight in motorhome as tickets go on sale for title decider

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee fans camp overnight in motorhome as tickets go on sale for title decider

Hundreds of supporters queued outside Dens Park on Monday morning.

By Ben MacDonald
Fans queueing outside Dens Park on Monday - including in a motorhome. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Dundee fans have camped overnight in a motorhome to get their hands on tickets for their Championship title decider.

Supporters queued in their hundreds outside Dens Park on Monday morning as tickets went on sale for Friday’s clash against Queen’s Park.

That included some fans who used a motorhome parked at the stadium.

Others had chairs and sleeping bags as they queued through the night.

Long queues outside the ticket office. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Fans had chairs and thermals on for the long wait. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Players including Cammy Kerr, Adam Legzdins and Ryan Sweeney greeted supporters as they waited for the ticket office to open.

Staff at Dens Park also opened up a stand so waiting fans could use the toilets.

Derek Taylor, 59, who was in the queue at 5am, told The Courier: “When they won against Morton I knew I had to come and try to get a ticket for Friday’s game.

Derek Taylor started queueing at 5am. Image: Derek Taylor/Twitter

“It’s massive. If we get up and United stay up then it’s going to be great for the city.

“It’ll be good for the pubs and clubs, the taxis, everything. The derbies are great too so hopefully both clubs are in the Premiership next season.

“We should have got it over the line on Friday, also the games against Inverness and Arbroath, but we’ll hopefully get the job done on Friday.”

Fellow fan Colin Mitchell, 64, who joined the queue at 9am, said: “I’ve heard that people have been here since 10 last night camping out – there’s even a camper van parked by the car park.

Colin Mitchell says he is “excited” to go with his son. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

“I’ve seen them (win the league) before but it was a long time ago. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime moment for a lot of people.

“I’ve been taking my son to games for years and he hasn’t seen them win. He’s been excited for weeks and we’ve been planning the trip for weeks.

“Friday is going to be a close game and there’s going to be one or two goals in it.

Players including Adam Legzdins met fans. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

“Hopefully we’ve got the quality to win. We tried on Friday but didn’t have that quality touch in front of the box as they had to park the bus.”

Defender Kerr, who broke into the Dundee first team when they last won the league in 2013/14, told The Courier: “It means a lot for us to see how dedicated the fans are, not just for this season but for the past few years.

“They’ve shown their dedication to the team and, although it’s a bit of a cliche, they are like an extra man when we take to the field.

“We came down here just to say thank you for all their support over the campaign.”

The Dark Blues only need a draw away to the Glasgow side to seal their return to the Premiership.

But a win for Queen’s Park would see them leapfrog Dundee and send Gary Bowyer’s men into the play-offs.

Dundee’s ticket allocation for the match – at Stenhousemuir’s Ochilview stadium – was increased after the SPFL intervened.

Initially only 400 tickets were on offer for Dundee – but that has now been increased to a minimum of 1,000.

Monday’s sale was for season ticket holders only.

