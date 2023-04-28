Dundee boss Gary Bowyer remains upbeat despite Cove Rangers frustration as draw opens door for Queen’s Park in title race

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer was upbeat despite his side’s throwing away yet another chance to take firm control of the Championship title race.

Cove Rangers held the Dark Blues to a third draw in three games after a frustrating 0-0 draw at Dens Park.

The point did extend their lead at the top of the table to two points but opened the door for Queen’s Park to re-take top spot ahead of their final-day clash next Friday.

The Spiders face Greenock Morton tomorrow knowing victory will put them top of the table ahead of the final day showdown.

Despite seeing his side fail to break down a stubborn defensive performance from Paul Hartley’s relegation-threatened Cove, Bowyer insists nothing has changed for Dundee ahead of their trip to Queen’s Park last week.

“We still have to do the same thing, we need to go do our bit,” Bowyer said.

“If they win tomorrow it’s still the same objective.

“It’s simple, we need to win the game. The same for them.

“Whatever happens with Queen’s Park tomorrow it doesn’t change anything for us.

“We go again.”

‘Too slow’

After a poor first-half with few chances, Bowyer was more pleased with the performance from his side after the break.

However, when the chances came the finish was lacking.

Zach Robinson fired one over the bar around the hour mark before Lee Ashcroft saw a header come off the post agonisingly in stoppage time and Ryan Sweeney smashed the rebound over the crossbar.

“There’s a range of emotions, not just myself but in the dressing-room as well,” Bowyer added.

“First half we started too slow and fell into their trap.

“We only really had one opportunity and we spoke at half-time.

“We were much better second half and had some great opportunities – Zach Robinson, Luke McCowan, Lyall Cameron…

“And obviously the big one at the end when Ashcroft hits the post and Ryan Sweeney puts it over…

“It wasn’t for a lack of effort, lack of attempts. It was that last bit of quality at the end.”

All eyes at Dens Park will now be on how Queen’s Park fare at Morton on Saturday.

And then a winner-takes-all contest at Ochilview with the Championship title on the line.