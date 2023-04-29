Coronation fever in Perth as 17th-century King Charles II mirror sells for record £65k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Coronation fever in Perth as 17th-century King Charles II mirror sells for record £65k

The coronation may have "added a rush of blood to the head" at a Perth auction.

By Stephen Eighteen
Auctioneer Nick Burns with the 16th-century stumpwork and lacquer mirror dated 1652 featuring Charles II.
Auctioneer Nick Burns with the 16th-century stumpwork and lacquer mirror dated 1652 featuring Catherine of Braganza and Charles II. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Coronation fever appears to have come to Perth after a 17th-century mirror featuring King Charles II was sold for a record-breaking sum.

The stumpwork and lacquer mirror dates back to 1652 and includes a portrait of the then monarch.

Lindsay Burns & Company Auctioneers put the catalogue price at £1,000 to £2,000 but when it went under the hammer in Perth it sold for a whopping £65,000.

Nick Burns says it is the highest sale figure in his 23 years as an auctioneer and the second highest in the company’s history.

He puts it down to a combination of the high quality of the product and interest in the royals sparked by the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, May 6.

“It was exceptionally popular,” said Nick, who revealed that the item was previously owned by a resident of Perth and Kinross.

“Maybe the coronation was on people’s minds a bit and added a rush of blood to the head for some of the bidders.”

Outstanding features and condition

The detail and condition of the item is considered outstanding.

Its black lacquer frame measures 61.5cm high by 52.5cm wide and has gilded details.

A rectangular mirror plate is within a stumpwork surround. Its arch is decorated with a flowering tree and initials ‘M.D’ are surrounded by angel, sun and buildings with small reflective details.

These include a whale, frog, birds, fox, dog and other animals.

An apron decorated with an urn issuing flowers and foliage dated 1652 is flanked by a lion, birds, insects and acorn tree.
An apron decorated with an urn issuing flowers and foliage dated 1652 is flanked by a lion, birds, insects and acorn tree. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The left side is decorated with a female figure, possibly Catherine of Braganza, standing holding a hawk.

On the right is a male figure, presumed to be Charles II.

An apron decorated with an urn issuing flowers and foliage dated 1652 is flanked by a lion, birds, insects and acorn tree.

‘Belonged to someone of note’

Nick labelled the mirror an “exceptional item at an exceptional price”.

“The workmanship is fantastic and the frame is superb,” he added.

“The condition of the item is particularly good.”

“The colours have stayed vibrant and they have remained quite a nice muted tone.

“It looks like a wall mounted mirror now so will have had a support on the back. I suspect it would have been a dressing table mirror.

“It would have belonged to someone of note.”

Most expensive in 23-year career

In his 23 years as a professional auctioneer, Nick has never administered such an expensive item.

The closest he can recall is a 19th-century Chinese blue and white mark and period porcelain vase from the reign of Emperor Daoguang that sold for £55,000.

The most expensive sold by the company were 19th-century Italian Grand Tour marble wines that went for 15 years ago for £75,000.

Three other similar lots also exceeded expectations during the auction on Tuesday.

A stumpwork picture depicting Charles II and Catherine of Braganza sold for £2,950.
A stumpwork picture depicting Charles II and Catherine of Braganza sold for £2,950. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

A 17th-century silkwork and stumpwork depicting King Charles I and Queen Henrietta Maria had an estimation of £500 to £800 but sold for £1,700.

And a 17th-century silkwork and stumpwork picture displaying animals sold for £2,500 having had an estimation of £500 to £800.

Also, a stumpwork picture depicting Charles II and Catherine of Braganza surrounded by trees an animals sold for £2,950 after an estimation of £800 to £1,200.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Perth & Kinross

To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Puppy Farm Picture shows; Daanyaal Chowdhury. Perth. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team/Crown Office Date; 28/04/2023
Shock video reveals horrific conditions inside Perthshire puppy farm
Children at a previous Crieff football festival. Image: Crieff Juniors FC.
Crieff football festival to attract 3,000 people as girls to get own matches for…
Strathallan School in Forgandenny near Bridge of Earn. Image: Strathallan School
Perthshire private school with own shooting range unveils plans for expansion
Kenneth Heron was airlifted to hospital after being crushed in the Co-op in Main Street, Perth.
Engineer crushed to death under Perth shop lift after 'catastrophic' decision
Post Thumbnail
Tayside and Fife May bank holiday advice as NHS expects huge rise in demand
Deborah Millar leaves court: Image: DC Thomson.
Perthshire drink-driver started singing and dancing in middle of the A90
Daanyaal Chowdhury admitted neglecting dogs and cats in Perthshire.
Full story - How callous Perthshire puppy dealer's cruelty was exposed
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Perth High in Scottish Cup final Picture shows; Perth High senior football team with St Johnstone players. Perth High. Supplied by Ross Robinson/Perth High School Date; 25/04/2023
The enduring friendship that has earned Perth High School boys a place in Hampden…
The centuries old Stone of Destiny. Image: Santiago Arribas Pena.
Stone of Destiny: What it is, its importance to Perth and how it will…
Susan Boyd in Faskally Woods in Pitlochry. Image: Susan Boyd.
'Farce' as app required to park at Pitlochry's Faskally Woods despite lack of phone…
3

Most Read

1
Thomas Henderson and Michael King appeared at the High Court in Dundee.
Shadow boxing killers stabbed Dundee dad before confessing to their grans
2
Emergency services at the scene on Riverside Drive in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, dies after crash involving bus and car in Dundee
3
Peter Greir has launched a petition. Image: Peter Greir
Fife man ‘could lose up to £90k’ in RBS pensions ‘error’
4
Zak Rudden and Theo Bair both scored in a closed-doors game against Hearts.
Fringe strike duo on target as St Johnstone beat Hearts in closed-doors clash
5
Daanyaal Chowdhury appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perthshire puppy farm boss admits animal neglect
6
Pool denied: An artist's impression of the £100m East End community campus. Supplied by Miller Holmes architect
Dundee City Council chief asked why public not consulted after decision against pool for…
7
Police officers and paramedics in North Street, Glenrothes. Image: Supplied
Large police presence on Glenrothes street after town centre medical incident
8
Deborah Millar leaves court: Image: DC Thomson.
Perthshire drink-driver started singing and dancing in middle of the A90
9
Paula Husband was angry her colleague purchased frozen profiteroles. Image: Shutterstock / rom_olik.
Fife carer shouted at colleague who ‘ruined Christmas’ with frozen profiteroles
10
Susan Boyd in Faskally Woods in Pitlochry. Image: Susan Boyd.
‘Farce’ as app required to park at Pitlochry’s Faskally Woods despite lack of phone…
3

More from The Courier

The Panzanella starter at The Bridge at Rusacks St Andrews.
Restaurant review: Cross The Bridge for a luxurious Mediterranean dining experience in St Andrews
How a redesigned Guthrie Port roundabout might look in A Place for Everyone. Image: Supplied
EXCLUSIVE: Leaked designs show the shape of things to come in Arbroath's new £13m…
Bob Stewart helped build the RRS Discovery and spied for Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin
Why did Dundee councillor spy for Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin?
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Dalila Droege director interview Picture shows; Dalila Droege. Dundead Film Festival. Supplied by DCA Date; Unknown
Q&A: Getting to know Dundead festival film director Dalila Droege
The Swilcan Bridge in St Andrews
St Andrews Camelot of Golf: New book explores distinctive 'spirit' of the town
Cupar cyclist John McNally at home in Fife.
How 86-year-old Cupar cyclist John overcame horror crash to become oldest rider at the…
The Ridges is a fantastic arts and crafts house in Dundee's West End. Image: Rosie Fraser.
Stunning arts and crafts house off Dundee's Perth Road has been beautifully renovated
Nature Watch: Glen Dye trek reveals wonderful diversity of nature
A Tayside Aviation flight landing in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Tayside Aviation: Administrators say no cut price deals as significant number of buyers come…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer sees his side held by Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer remains upbeat despite Cove Rangers frustration as draw opens door…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]